US attacks Iran, Tehran claims it destroyed Bahrain’s main AI hub

Clashes between the United States and Iran continued Friday night, with the U.S. military announcing a new wave of strikes on Iran — the seventh consecutive night of American attacks across the Islamic Republic.

The U.S. statement said the strikes were intended to “continue degrading Iran’s military capabilities.” Iranian media later reported explosions and attacks in several parts of the country.

Destruction of the maritime control tower the previous night

Iran’s military, meanwhile, claimed it had fired shore-to-sea cruise missiles at a U.S. vessel in the northern Indian Ocean and destroyed Bahrain’s main artificial intelligence center.

“The center, which was used by the Great Satan to direct the enemy in carrying out war crimes, was completely destroyed by ballistic missiles and dozens of drones,” Iran’s official IRNA news agency said. Iran also claimed that the Revolutionary Guard struck a U.S. military drone warehouse in Bahrain.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that Iranian forces hit a Thai-flagged vessel that had “attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without receiving authorization from the Revolutionary Guard navy.”

Iranian navy commander Ali Azmaei threatened to “turn the sea into hell for the Americans.” Mohsen Rezaei, a senior Revolutionary Guard figure and adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, also warned Washington against continuing its attacks.

According to CNN, citing Iranian media, Rezaei said Iran would shift to full-scale offensive operations if U.S. attacks continued for another two or three days, warning that no political border would be beyond the reach of Iranian forces.

Following the U.S. military announcement, Iranian news agencies reported explosions and strikes in several areas, including the port city of Bandar Abbas, Lar, Ahvaz, Sirik, Qeshm and the central city of Yazd.

The Revolutionary Guard, meanwhile, claimed it intercepted a U.S. MQ-9 drone over Bushehr. It also said two oil tankers exploded after passing through a mined route south of the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid the escalation and expansion of U.S. strikes in Iran, Washington is accelerating its military buildup in Israel and transferring dozens of U.S. Air Force refueling aircraft to the country.

Ynet reported that 10 refueling aircraft were expected to land in Israel within the next 24 hours. Unlike previous deployments, they will not be stationed at Ben Gurion Airport.

The Wall Street Journal also reported, citing flight-tracking data, that the United States was sending fighter jets to the Middle East through Europe.

According to Axios, President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision but appears prepared to escalate the fighting enough to inflict significant damage and pressure the Iranian government to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept his nuclear demands.

Trump has repeatedly said this week that the strait remains open. However, ship-tracking data showed that only eight vessels crossed it Thursday, the lowest number in three weeks. Nearly all used a route approved by the Revolutionary Guard.

Lowest level in three weeks: ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz

One of the bridges damaged in yesterday’s U.S. strike

U.S. and Israeli officials said Trump could order a further escalation within days.

The United States is considering strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including power plants, according to the report. Other options include additional attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities aimed at burying its enriched uranium stockpile deeper underground, as well as a strike on the underground site known as Pickaxe Mountain, which is suspected of being developed as a nuclear facility.

Meanwhile, U.S. embassies in the region issued travel warnings for Americans in Israel and Arab countries, as well as those planning to visit.

“Because of heightened tensions in the Middle East and the risk of unpredictable escalation, the State Department urges U.S. citizens to reconsider all travel to the region,” the warning said.

U.S. diplomatic missions in the region continue to operate under ordered departure status, requiring nonessential government personnel to leave and suspending nonemergency visa services.

“Because of heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex, with the potential for unpredictable escalation,” the advisory said.

Americans were urged to remain especially vigilant, monitor media reports and confirm flight schedules with their airlines.

CBS News reported that several U.S. troops were wounded this week in Iranian attacks on bases in Jordan. The report, citing U.S. officials, did not say how many troops were injured or provide details on their condition.

During the previous night’s strikes, U.S. forces attacked Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz and along Iran’s southern coast.

A U.S. official said the military struck at least seven bridges near Bandar Abbas, which is considered a center of Revolutionary Guard operations in the strait. Ammunition, supplies and reinforcements are transported through the city to other parts of the waterway, the official said.

A maritime control tower that had previously been targeted was also destroyed.