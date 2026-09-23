Liberman proposes ‘Israeli-Jordanian confederation’ for parts of West Bank

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman proposed transferring security and administrative responsibility for Areas A and B of the West Bank to Jordan , saying Amman ultimately has no choice because “the Palestinian issue is far more acute for Jordan than for the State of Israel.”

Liberman made the remarks on the Besheva podcast. During the recording, he was heard referring to Areas B and C, but later clarified in a post that he meant Areas A and B.

Gallery Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

In Area A, the Palestinian Authority has security and administrative control, with its security forces operating in coordination with Israel. In Area B, the PA handles civil affairs while Israel retains security responsibility. Israel maintains security and administrative control over Area C.

“You have to reach an understanding here with the Jordanians, that they will manage the West Bank. Let them take security and administrative responsibility. You cannot have a vacuum,” Liberman said.

Asked whether he trusted Jordan to assume such responsibility, he replied: “They have no choice. I don’t know whether they will send in the army or establish battalions under Jordanian command.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by accusing Liberman of moving politically to the left and demanded that he withdraw the proposal.

“I knew you were on the left since you formed a government with Mansour Abbas. I know you are on the left because you will form a government with Eisenkot, Yair Golan, Bennett and the Arab parties. But I did not believe you would propose today that the Jordanian army control parts of the Land of Israel. Take it back immediately,” Netanyahu wrote.

Liberman responded: “The only person who declared his willingness to establish a Palestinian state, in the Bar-Ilan speech, is Benjamin Netanyahu.”

“I have said several times, and I repeat: The Palestinian Authority is a terrorist organization, and the division between it and Hamas is clear. Hamas specializes in armed terrorism, and the Palestinian Authority in diplomatic terrorism,” he said.

Jordan’s King Abdullah in military uniform during a training exercise ( Photo: AFP )

Liberman said Israel should create territorial continuity between all parts of Area C and maintain complete control there, while finding an alternative to PA security and administrative control in Areas A and B.

“I strongly oppose Israel managing the lives of Palestinians in Nablus, Jenin or Tulkarm,” he said. “Therefore, in order to prevent a vacuum that Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other terrorists will enter, an agreement must be reached with Jordan for them to manage Areas A and B, an Israeli-Jordanian confederation.”

Liberman concluded by attacking Netanyahu’s record, citing the 2005 disengagement from Gaza, the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange and the transfer of Qatari money into the Gaza Strip.