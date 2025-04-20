Lebanese army foils rocket attack on Israel as president doubles down on disarming Hezbollah

The Lebanese army said on Sunday that, after an intense investigation and surveillance, its forces prevented rocket fire on Israel. The troops raided an apartment in the area of the coastal city of Sidon and found rocket launchers. Several people were taken into custody and the launchers were confiscated, the army said.
According to a report on the Saudi Al Arabiya channel, the rocket launchers were connected to Hamas operatives in South Lebanon.
At the same time, Lebanon's health ministry said one person was killed in an Israeli strike on a vehicle traveling along the coast between Sidon and Tyre. Another person was injured in the attack.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reiterated his position on Sunday that only forces of the state should be armed. "The Lebanese people do not want war and the army must be responsible for weapons," he said during an event marking Easter celebrations.
The president's comments came after Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said on Saturday that members of the terror group would not disarm as long as Israel occupied Lebanese territory. The IDF held on to five strategic points along the Israel-Lebanon border after its troops withdrew from South Lebanon as part of the ceasefire agreement negotiated with the U.S. and French mediation, came into effect.
“We will not allow anyone to remove Hezbollah’s weapons,” Kassem said. “These weapons gave life and freedom to our people."