Iran protest death toll climbs to 45 as regime cuts internet, intensifies crackdown

At least 45 protesters, including eight minors, have been killed in Iran during nearly two weeks of nationwide unrest sparked by economic grievances, human rights activists said Thursday.

The Norway-based group Iran Human Rights reported that government repression is “widening and growing more violent by the day,” with “hundreds” injured since protests began.

Protests in Iran

According to the group, more than 2,000 people have been arrested across Iran since demonstrations erupted late last month in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar and quickly spread nationwide. Wednesday marked the deadliest day of the unrest so far, with 13 protesters reportedly killed. Iranian state media and authorities have confirmed at least 21 deaths, including members of the security forces

The protests have now reached cities and towns in all of Iran’s provinces, though they have not yet disrupted daily life in Tehran to the extent seen in past waves of unrest. Still, the government has taken aggressive steps to suppress the demonstrations. On Thursday, internet monitoring group NetBlocks reported a nationwide internet shutdown, part of what activists say is a broad attempt by the regime to block communication and stifle coordination among demonstrators.

1 View gallery Protesters taking down the Iranian flag in Mashhad

This is the first major wave of protests since the end of Iran’s 12-day war with Israel and the most significant since the 2022 hijab protests, which saw widespread participation following the death of a young woman in police custody. As with previous movements, the current protests lack clear leadership.