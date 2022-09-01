Family mourns IDF soldier killed in drill 6 years after losing sister to cancer

The death of Sergeant Eitan Fichman , who collapsed and died during a military exercise in northern Israel overnight Wednesday, came as a great shock to his grieving family, coming six and a half after his sister Efrat lost her bout with cancer at the age of 24.

Eitan's sister Shira told Ynet that after Efrat's passing, it was Eitan who encouraged the family to stay strong in the face of their loss.

2 View gallery Sergeant Eitan Fichman with his two sisters

"He was the reason to move on with life," she said on Thursday.

"Eitan was the light that kept us together, he was close to our parents. He was a quiet, modest, kind, responsible, caring guy who was very dedicated to his military service. He had endless patience, and he enlisted in the IDF full of motivation and the officers loved him very much, he also planned to become an officer."

Shira said that her brother had participated in the recent operation in Gaza and acted impeccably.

"He was very active," she said. "We don't know what happened to him in the tank yet, the IDF investigation is still ongoing. During the live fire drill, communication with him was lost for three to seven minutes. And the IDF is still having trouble explaining what happened, and what was the cause of his death.

2 View gallery Eitan Fichman with his mother

Eitan was perfectly healthy. Maybe he lost his balance and got hit on the head, I don't know. We agreed to an autopsy, but it did not go through because there were no available doctors. He didn't have any medical conditions and he was highly skilled. He didn't do something that was forbidden on purpose, it's a real mystery and we're waiting for the results."

Meanwhile, Ground Forces Command chief Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai ordered to resume training after it was halted due to the incident and a preliminary probe was completed.