US presses Israel to let Hamas terrorists leave Rafah tunnels safely, not eliminate them

The United States is pressing Israel to allow a negotiated “safe passage” for roughly 200 Hamas terrorists trapped in tunnels in Rafah rather than seek their elimination, Israeli officials said Monday.

One proposed formula under discussion would see the terrorists surrender, lay down their arms, and receive clemency or deportation while the tunnels they occupy are destroyed, according to people briefed on the talks.

The push for a diplomatic solution picked up momentum during Jared Kushner’s visit to Israel this week. Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a key architect of the recent cease-fire arrangement, met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials to press Washington’s preferred approach, U.S. and Israeli sources said.

“A lot of pressure is being applied from the U.S.,” a senior Israeli official said. “Given that, it’s hard to imagine we will simply eliminate them. The assessment is this could be solved by an agreement.”

The issue came into sharper focus after the return of Hadar Goldin , a soldier whose remains were repatriated after more than 11 years in Hamas captivity. Washington officials hope Goldin’s return broadened Netanyahu’s political room to accept a negotiated outcome, Israeli officials said.

A senior Turkish official said late Sunday that Ankara is working to secure the “safe passage” of about 200 “civilians” trapped in a tunnel enclave in Rafah’s Jenina neighborhood , and cited Turkey’s role in facilitating Goldin’s return. “We successfully facilitated the return of Hadar Goldin after 11 years,” the official told Reuters, saying the effort reflected Hamas’s commitment to the cease-fire.

Israeli defense sources dismissed Turkey’s civilian characterization, saying the group consists of Hamas fighters sheltering in an Israeli-controlled pocket of Rafah. The Israeli military says it continues to destroy tunnels in the area and maintain pressure against threats emanating from the zone.

Hamas spokesmen insist their fighters will not surrender and urged mediators to intervene. Senior Hamas official Mohammad Nazzal told Al-Araby television the group rejects exile from Gaza and warned Israel and its partners would bear responsibility for any escalation.

Palestinian-American mediator Bashara Bahbah said he expected an agreement “within days” that would permit the trapped fighters to exit into safe Palestinian territory, echoing hopes among mediators for a compromise.

The standoff has become a delicate diplomatic test of the month-old cease-fire brokered under the Trump administration, involving Turkey, Egypt and the United States. Prime Minister Netanyahu was expected to meet again with Kushner and Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff to pursue a solution that avoids a renewed round of fighting.