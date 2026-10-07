Former hostage Omri Miran recounts 738 days in Gaza as ‘Salon Otef’ launches nationwide

Three years after the October 7 massacre, former hostage Omri Miran and his wife, Lishay Miran-Lavi, shared their account of the assault, his 738 days in captivity and the family’s struggle for his release at the first “Salon Otef” gathering held at the President’s Residence.

The event, organized by 255, the Hostages and Families Organization, in partnership with KKL-JNF, opened a week of hundreds of similar gatherings planned in homes, communities and public spaces across Israel.

Gallery Omri Miran and Lishay Miran-Lavi tell their October 7 story at the President's Residence ( Photo: Amos Ben-Gershom, GPO )

Miran and Miran-Lavi recounted the morning of October 7, his abduction and captivity in Gaza, and her nearly two-year campaign for his return. They also spoke about life since his release and the challenges facing former hostages and their families.

President Isaac Herzog opened Monday's gathering, which was moderated by Ben Shani. KKL-JNF World Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky delivered closing remarks.

Herzog said the event reflected the broader challenge of national recovery after October 7.

“This gathering is deeply meaningful for all of us as a society. We must continue to listen, remember and ensure that the stories of those who paid the heaviest price are heard,” he said. “Recovering from the trauma of October 7 is a long process for Israeli society, just as recovery and rehabilitation are for any individual.”

Addressing Miran directly, Herzog added: “Seeing all of you here today, and seeing you here with us, Omri, is an important part of our recovery as a nation.”

The first 'Salon Otef'meeting, one of hundreds taking place this week, toolk place at the President's Residence ( Photo: Amos Ben-Gershom, GPO )

First Lady Michal Herzog said the anniversary underscored the need to preserve testimony from those who experienced the attack.

“Today marks three years since October 7. The pain does not ease with time, and we carry it with us every day,” she said. “Gatherings like ‘Salon Otef,’ which bring people together to share their stories and experiences, are incredibly important for Israeli society.”

Miran said firsthand testimony was essential to understanding what hostages and their families had endured.

“To understand what happened to us on October 7 and what the hostages and their families have been through since then, we need to hear the stories firsthand, from those who lived through them,” he said.

“The hundreds of ‘Salon Otef’ gatherings taking place across the country allow these stories to pass from person to person and from home to home. I see passing these stories on to the public as a whole and to the younger generation as an immensely important national mission — a life mission.”

Organizers said the initiative is intended to bring the personal accounts of people affected by October 7, as well as members of security and rescue forces, directly to the public. The gatherings are also meant to give participants an opportunity to ask questions and preserve testimonies for future generations.

Ostrinsky said the project was aimed not only at remembrance, but at understanding the long-term consequences of the attack.

“Three years after October 7, our responsibility is not only to remember what happened that day, but also to listen to the people who carry with them what they experienced on that terrible day and what they have been going through ever since,” he said.

Mor Peretz, CEO of 255, said the events were intended to ensure that the history of October 7 is told by those who experienced it.

“The story of October 7 should first and foremost be told by those who were there and experienced it firsthand,” Peretz said. “The more these testimonies are heard and resonate in more homes and among more people, the better we can preserve the story as it was experienced by those who were there.”