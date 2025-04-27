Israeli man murdered in Los Angeles home

Eyewitnesses tell local police several individuals were seen entering the 45-year-old's home in Woodland Hills before quickly fleeing the scene; investigation into alleged murder ongoing

Daniel Edelson, New York|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Los Angeles
Israel
murder
United States
A 45-year-old Israeli man was found dead in his Los Angeles home Saturday morning.
According to local police reports, emergency services were called around 6:45 a.m. to the Woodland Hills neighborhood, where the man's body was discovered.
Footage of Woodland Hills home in Los Angeles
(Video: Instagram)
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The circumstances of the death remain unclear but initial assessments suggest a criminal motive. Witnesses told police they saw several individuals enter the home shortly before the incident and then flee the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
1 View gallery
משטרה ארה"ב לוס אנג'לס אילוס אילוסטרציהמשטרה ארה"ב לוס אנג'לס אילוס אילוסטרציה
U.S. police forces
(Photo: Elliott Cowand Jr / Shutterstock.com)
While local media did not release the victim’s identity, the Israeli consulate in Los Angeles confirmed to Ynet that he was an Israeli citizen.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""