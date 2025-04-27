Israeli man murdered in Los Angeles home

A 45-year-old Israeli man was found dead in his Los Angeles home Saturday morning.
According to local police reports, emergency services were called around 6:45 a.m. to the Woodland Hills neighborhood, where the man's body was discovered.
The circumstances of the death remain unclear but initial assessments suggest a criminal motive. Witnesses told police they saw several individuals enter the home shortly before the incident and then flee the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
While local media did not release the victim’s identity, the Israeli consulate in Los Angeles confirmed to Ynet that he was an Israeli citizen.