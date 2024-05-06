IDF strikes Hezbollah-Radwan base after drone strike on Metula

Heavy exchanges of fire reported in wake of the drone attack and the firing of some 30 rockets at the Galilee and Golan Heights; overnight military conducts strike on Hezbollah facility 100 km north of border

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Galilee
Baalbek
Hezbollah
Golan Heights


The IDF on Monday, struck 15 buildings in a base used by Hezbollah's Radwan force in Lebanon after a drone attack on Metula and heavy rocket fire to the Galilee and Golan Heights. Heavy exchanges of fire were reported across the border.
3 View gallery
Children take cover amid rocket attack on Galilee Children take cover amid rocket attack on Galilee
Children take cover amid rocket attack on Galilee
(Photo: .)
Lebanese media reported extensive IDF strikes in South Lebanon including in areas close to the Israeli border after an airstrike was reported overnight, 100 kilometers(62 miles) north of the frontier.
3 View gallery
לבנוןלבנון
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
The Iran-backed terror group fired a barrage of at least 30 rockets at the Golan Heights, in response to the overnight strike on a Hezbollah base deep inside Lebanon, where at least three people were injured, claiming to aim for a military position there. On Sunday, some 100 rockets were fired at the Golan and the Galilee causing injuries and extensive damage.
3 View gallery
דיווח באל-אחבאר על תקיפה באזור בעלבכ, לבנוןדיווח באל-אחבאר על תקיפה באזור בעלבכ, לבנון
Aftermath of an overnight IDF strike near Baalbek
Earlier on Monday, the IDF said it had thwarted a drone attack from the east. Pro-Iran militia claimed responsibility for what they said was an attack on a military base in the southern city of Eilat.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""