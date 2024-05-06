IDF strikes Hezbollah-Radwan base after drone strike on Metula

The IDF on Monday, struck 15 buildings in a base used by Hezbollah's Radwan force in Lebanon after a drone attack on Metula and heavy rocket fire to the Galilee and Golan Heights. Heavy exchanges of fire were reported across the border.
Lebanese media reported extensive IDF strikes in South Lebanon including in areas close to the Israeli border after an airstrike was reported overnight, 100 kilometers(62 miles) north of the frontier.
The Iran-backed terror group fired a barrage of at least 30 rockets at the Golan Heights, in response to the overnight strike on a Hezbollah base deep inside Lebanon, where at least three people were injured, claiming to aim for a military position there. On Sunday, some 100 rockets were fired at the Golan and the Galilee causing injuries and extensive damage.
Earlier on Monday, the IDF said it had thwarted a drone attack from the east. Pro-Iran militia claimed responsibility for what they said was an attack on a military base in the southern city of Eilat.