Pressure from right to apply sovereignty to West Bank following Palestinian state announcements

Israel’s leaders sharply criticized Britain, Canada and Australia on Sunday after those countries announced that they recognize a Palestinian state .

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party attacked British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on X, calling him in a post in English: “A modern-day appeaser who chose dishonor.” Former prime minister Naftali Bennett, in an interview with Sky News, said: “I don't think the United Kingdom is in a place to give us conditions. Who does Starmer think he is? There's no longer a British mandate and friends don't set conditions one for another.”

Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz said: "Recognizing a Palestinian State after October 7 ultimately only emboldens Hamas, extends the war, distances the prospects of a hostage deal and sends a clear message of support to Iran and its proxies." He added that "if advancing peace and stability in the Middle East is what you seek, dear Western Leaders - and not buckling to domestic political pressure, then maximum pressure must be applied to Hamas to relinquish power and return the hostages before anything else.

1 View gallery The prime ministers of Australia, Britain and Canada ( Photos: AAP/Lukas Coch via REUTERS, Andrej Ivanov/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP, JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP, REUTERS/Phil Noble )

Former IDF chief of staff and ex-member of Knesset Gadi Eisenkot also criticized the Western powers, saying: “Preoccupation with a Palestinian state at this time and after 7/10 is folly, and a reward for terrorism.” He leveled harsh criticism at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government as well: “The fact that while our hostages are languishing in Hamas tunnels, the world is preoccupied with this folly is the result of a resounding political failure by the government and Netanyahu, who failed to translate military achievements into a just war, which turned into a political collapse.”

The left-wing Democrats party leader Yair Golan said: “Unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state is a grave diplomatic failure by Netanyahu and Smotrich — a destructive move for Israel’s security. It is the direct result of Netanyahu’s political abandonment: refusal to end the war and the dangerous choice of occupation and annexation. The State of Israel needs a strong political footing that ends the war, releases the hostages and secures our safety for generations. The idea of a demilitarized Palestinian state can and should be part of a broad regional arrangement led by Israel that guarantees our security interests — that is what we will do when we replace this dangerous government.”

Hostages and Missing Families Forum denounced the move as “a diplomatic, moral and political lapse that will severely damage efforts to return all 48 hostages. A necessary precondition for any discussion about establishing a Palestinian state must be the immediate release of all hostages by Hamas. Anyone who does not act to advance and enforce that precondition acts contrary to international law and de facto aids terror, and supports the Oct. 7 massacre. Granting such a diplomatic prize without returning all the hostages is madness.”

In his announcement, British Prime Minister Starmer mentioned the hostages, called Hamas “a brutal terrorist organization,” and insisted "This is not a reward for Hamas. Because Hamas will have no future, no role in the (Palestinian) government or no role in security. I have ordered sanctions to be imposed on more Hamas figures in the coming weeks." He added that "the hope for a two-state solution is fading - and that light must not be allowed to go out."

Canada’s statement cited the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas and pointed to accelerated settlement construction, rising violence against Palestinians, the E1 building plan and Knesset votes on annexation; it also referenced Israel’s contribution to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, “including preventing access to food and other humanitarian supplies.” Australia, for its part, said its recognition “acknowledges the legitimate, long-standing aspirations of the Palestinian people for a state of their own.”

In response to the declarations by the Western powers, the Yesha Council said it would convene an emergency meeting “in light of the absence of an Israeli response,” and demanded “an immediate emergency meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu tonight.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said the recognition of a “Palestinian” state “as a reward to the murderers of the Negev” requires immediate countermeasures: “Immediate application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the complete crushing of the Palestinian Authority. I intend to submit a proposal to the next government meeting to apply sovereignty.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich added that the "days are over when Britain and other countries will determine our future. The mandate is over, and the only answer to this anti-Israel step is sovereignty over the historic lands of the Jewish people in Judea and Samaria and removing the foolish idea of a Palestinian state from the agenda forever. Mr. Prime Minister, the time is now and it’s in your hands.”