Israel strikes first, US follows with full force in coordinated attack on Iran

Commentary: Joint operation aims to neutralize Iran’s initial missile barrage and weaken air defenses; earlier Hezbollah strikes in Lebanon sought to blind warning systems ahead of Israel-US assault

Ron Ben-Yishai
|
The combined attack on Iran that began Saturday morning was first and foremost intended to neutralize an initial Iranian missile barrage that was already prepared on launchers, both underground and above ground.
Alongside what are described as “regime targets,” the objective is also to damage what remains of Iran’s air defense systems, including short-range batteries, to prevent them from intercepting American Tomahawk missiles.
The joint operational pattern recalls the U.S. strike on Fordo and other targets in June. Israel first removes immediate threats to itself and to U.S. forces, including threats to the Israeli home front and American bases in the region. The United States then enters shortly afterward with full force.
Friday’s strike in Lebanon on Hezbollah targets was intended to blind the terrorist organization’s detection systems, which were meant to alert the Iranians to the Israeli Air Force’s departure for the preemptive strike.
This analysis will be updated as developments unfold.
