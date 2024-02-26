U.S. airman who set himself on fire outside Israeli Embassy in DC dies

The U.S. military service member who set himself on fire, in an apparent act of protest against the war in Gaza, outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington on Sunday afternoon has died. He was later identified by some media outlets and on social media as Aaron Bushnell.
He was transported to an area hospital after the fire was put out by U.S. Secret Service officers, DC Fire and EMS posted online. An Air Force spokesperson confirmed that the incident involved a active duty airman.
"I will no longer be complicit in genocide," said the man, wearing military fatigues, in a video he broadcasted live over the internet, according to the New York Times.
He then doused himself in a clear liquid and set himself on fire, screaming "Free Palestine," the Times reported.
Local police and Secret Service are investigating the incident.
Bushnell reportedly sent a message to media outlets before his planned self-immolation. “Today, I am planning to engage in an extreme act of protest against the genocide of the Palestinian people,” he said in the video, according to reports. The incident also reportedly was livestreamed on Twitch, which later removed the video.
Israel's embassy has been the target of continued protest against the war in Gaza, which has led to pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests in the United States. The protests started after October 7 when Hamas, killed 1,200 Israelis and seized 253 hostages in a cross-border attack.
In early December, a demonstrator waving a Palestinian flag set himself on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Georgia. Reports from the incident indicate that he sustained serious injuries, and a security guard who attempted to intervene was also hurt.