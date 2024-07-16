Families of abducted IDF soldiers demand Netanyahu meeting, plan to unveil captivity photos

The families of five abducted IDF lookouts – Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniella Gilboa and Naama Levy – are demanding an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before his departure for Washington to speak before a joint session of Congress next week. They plan to reveal new photos of their daughters from the early days of their captivity in Gaza, where they have now been held for 284 days.
The families will hold a press conference in Tel Aviv on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (Israel time), urging the Prime Minister to finalize a deal for their daughters' release before his upcoming address to Congress.
Earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu met with the families of the IDF lookouts killed at the Nahal Oz base on October 7: Mia Vialobo Polo, Shay Ashram, Noa Price, Roni Eshel, Shirat Yam Amar, Adi Landman, Yael Leibushor, Shirel Mor, Hadar Miriam Cohen and Aviv Hajaj. He also met with the family of Noa Marciano, an IDF lookout who was murdered in captivity.
Relatives of the captives and activists from the Women's Protest blocked the southbound Ayalon Highway near the Shalom Interchange in central Tel Aviv Tuesday morning, ahead of the evening's meeting and Cabinet session.
"While the entire last government meeting focused on the alleged danger to the prime minister's life, we are here this morning to remind everyone that there are 120 captives whose lives are truly in immediate danger," the Women's Protest said in a statement, referring to Sunday's Cabinet meeting, which largely revolved around the soaring incitement against Netanyahu.
"We heard the defense minister say: 'We are closer than ever.' We will not allow the prime minister to torpedo this with various excuses. This evening's Cabinet session should focus on one thing only: a deal – now."
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum released in May a video of the abduction of the IDF lookouts from the Nahal Oz base, recorded by Hamas terrorists' body cameras on October 7.
The video depicts the five IDF lookouts being handcuffed, with one of the terrorists shouting, "You dogs, we will walk all over you," amid background screams. "Film them, film them," said one of the terrorists, as the girls looked on in terror. Naama Levy spoke of "friends in Palestine," and Liri Albag asked, "Does anyone speak English?" The terrorist replied, "Quiet!"