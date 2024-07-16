Families of abducted IDF soldiers demand Netanyahu meeting, plan to unveil captivity photos

Earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu met with the families of the IDF lookouts killed at the Nahal Oz base on October 7: Mia Vialobo Polo, Shay Ashram, Noa Price, Roni Eshel, Shirat Yam Amar, Adi Landman, Yael Leibushor, Shirel Mor, Hadar Miriam Cohen and Aviv Hajaj. He also met with the family of

Noa Marciano

, an IDF lookout who was

murdered in captivity