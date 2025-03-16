Israeli delegation in Cairo for talks on hostage release deal

Netanyahu's office gives no further details after announcing its delegation is meeting with Egyptian officials in efforts to secure a hostage release deal; Earlier Witkoff says Hamas should learn from the US strikes on Houthis in Yemen

The Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday that an Israeli team negotiating for the release of hostages held by Hamas is in Cairo for meetings with senior officials on possible hostage releases. No further details were given. Egypt and Qatar have been mediating the talks between Israel and Hamas.
After the negotiating team returned from Qatar over the weekend, Netanyahu convened a security meeting with close ministers and security officials to address the stalled negotiations.
Benjamin Netanyahu, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi
(Photo: Martin Sylvest / AFP, Oliver Contrearas / AFP)
Steve Witkoff
(Photo:Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters)
According to the Prime Minister's Office, the delegation provided a briefing on the status of the talks. The possibility of resuming military operations also was discussed, including the possibilities of a broad offensive or "targeted operations.”
U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said earlier on Sunday that Hamas has an opportunity to accept his proposal for a limited release of five hostages after it gave a response that, in his words, was "unacceptable." Witkoff also warned Hamas to "get more sensible" and said the terror group should learn what could happen to it from the U.S. strikes on the Houthi rebels in Yemen on Saturday.
Hamas said last week that it would be willing to release Israeli-American Edan Alexander and four dead hostages with dual citizenship.
Witkoff said Hamas was publicly appearing to show flexibility but, behind the scenes, made demands that could not be met without reaching a long-lasting ceasefire.
