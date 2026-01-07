IDF set to launch new pilot program for female combat soldiers

In a significant development for women seeking combat roles, the Israel Defense Forces will relaunch a pilot program to evaluate the integration of female soldiers into the IDF's mobile infantry unit, eight months after IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir halted the previous trial. The new pilot is set to begin in November, with selection processes starting as early as next month, Ynet has learned.
Following the chief of staff’s directive, the IDF stressed that there is strong motivation to ensure the program’s success, with the aim of integrating female recruits as full-fledged combat soldiers, performing roles identical to their male counterparts.
Last year’s pilot was suspended midway through training based on a recommendation from Ground Forces Commander Maj. Gen. Nadav Lotan. At the time, the IDF pledged to launch a future program after applying lessons from the initial attempt.
Some 30 women participated in the previous six-month combat mobility training course, which was discontinued after they failed to meet the required physical and combat fitness standards. However, a source familiar with the internal review said that, in terms of professionalism and personal capabilities, the women’s performance matched—and in some cases exceeded—that of their male peers. The women were subsequently placed in other combat units based on their preferences.
The internal review of the earlier pilot produced several findings that will be assessed ahead of the new program. One anticipated adjustment involves improving the physical readiness of female recruits before the start of training, potentially giving them a stronger baseline compared to their male counterparts upon enlistment.
Additionally, the IDF is considering extending the training course for women to better distribute physical demands and reduce injury risk, which tends to be higher among female soldiers. The new pilot may also include a comprehensive support system similar to that offered to male combatants, including a tailored nutrition plan and focused physiological support.