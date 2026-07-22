Britain evacuates its personnel from Iran: Unusual series of threats and preparations for escalation

An unusual barrage of threats from Iran, a British announcement about the evacuation of diplomatic staff and Israeli preparations for the possibility of a significant escalation as early as this weekend: After the stepped-up American threats, including U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement that “for every ship attacked in Hormuz, we will destroy a power plant or bridge , including in Tehran,” the Iranians responded with nonstop threats . But an equally important development is Britain’s announcement that it is evacuating its personnel from Iran because of the security situation.

Against the backdrop of Israel’s preparations for the possibility of escalation with Iran, the IDF is on alert, refining defensive and offensive procedures and maintaining continuous contact with the Americans in case Trump does choose escalation. A senior Israeli official said the key to developments in the coming days lies with Trump.

Trump: Iran will soo be ready for a deal ( Video: The WHite House )

“Everything depends on him,” the official said. “He is maneuvering between escalation and a temporary ceasefire. On the one hand, he is increasing the threats and signaling a willingness to expand the strikes, but on the other, he is using that as a pressure tool to bring Iran to the negotiating table.”

According to the official, Jerusalem is closely monitoring the White House’s decisions and preparing for every scenario. “If Trump decides to intensify the campaign, Israel will also be prepared for the possibility of an Iranian response against its territory. On the other hand, if the American pressure leads to a temporary ceasefire or a renewal of contacts, it may be possible to prevent a broader escalation.”

The defense establishment assesses that the coming days will be decisive, and that Trump’s decisions will determine whether the region moves toward a wider confrontation or another attempt to curb the fighting through a diplomatic move.

A step up: The heavy bombers return

Israel is preparing for the possibility of a significant escalation as early as this weekend, after the United States informed Jerusalem that it intends to expand strikes in Iran and use heavy bombers , for the first time in the current wave of escalation, against targets inside Iran. According to the information relayed to Israel, this would constitute a step up in the American campaign. In Operation Roaring Lion , the United States used strategic bombers that took off from Britain and carried out strikes in Iran, and similar use is now being considered as part of the continued fighting.

Gallery Pickaxe Mountain is expected to be one of the main targets ( Photo: Vantor/Handout via Reuters )

The assessment in Israel is that one of the main targets could be Pickaxe Mountain, after T rump declared that he intends to strike the site “with great force, and soon.” The defense establishment views close coordination with Washington as an essential component of preparations for a scenario involving an Iranian response. The assessment is that if the American strikes are expanded, Iran could decide to “break the rules” and renew missile fire at Israel.

In such a scenario, Israeli officials assess that the IDF would resume striking targets in Iran, in a way that could bring Israel back into the direct cycle of fighting against Iran. Accordingly, the defense establishment is raising its level of alert and preparing for the possibility of rapid developments over the weekend. Against the backdrop of concern about escalation, Netanyahu will convene the full Cabinet on Sunday.

Trump: 'The Iranians will be ready for a deal very soon'

Hours after Trump’s threatening post, he spoke at a high school in Georgia and addressed the confrontation in the Gulf after 11 consecutive days of exchanges of fire. Those exchanges continued Wednesday evening with reports of Iranian fire toward Jordan and explosions in Iran.

“We don’t need the Strait of Hormuz, but we’re doing this because we cannot allow Iran to have nuclear weapons,” Trump said. “They are getting hit so hard, and they want to get to a deal. They are not ready yet. But they will be ready very soon.”

Trump at the ceremony to receive the coffins of Americans killed in the war with Iran

As noted, the Iranians responded to the threat to destroy bridges and power plants with an unusual barrage of threats of their own. The commander of the Aerospace Force of the Revolutionary Guards, Majid Mousavi, threatened that “if our bridges and power plants are attacked, we will cut off the electricity to the allies of the child killers.”

The spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Rezaei, also directly addressed the U.S. president’s threat and wrote on X: “Trump’s threat to attack bridges and power plants is in fact an admission of his failure against the Revolutionary Guards navy. He will find himself in an even more miserable situation.”

Iranian parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said: “If we do not sell oil, no one will sell oil.” President Masoud Pezeshkian said: “Our people will not surrender to threats.” Supreme leader’s adviser Ali Akbar Velayati noted that “Iran has entered a new phase of deterrence,” and Iran’s deputy foreign minister also threatened Europe, saying that making its bases and territory available to the aggressor would turn them into aggressive states.

The power plants in Iran’s sights

Iran’s Fars news agency mapped the main power plants in the region, in what appeared to be a threat that they could be hit in the event of an American attack on Iranian power plants. Fars wrote that “the deep dependence of major American military bases on the power grids of the host countries has created a strategic network of mutual dependence, and any action against Iran could have broad security consequences for American interests.”

The Ras Laffan power plant in Qatar ( Photo: Stringer/Reuters )

It cited “as examples” the al-Taweelah power plant in the United Arab Emirates, which supplies electricity to the American al-Dhafra base; the DEWA power plant in Dubai, which supplies electricity to al-Minhad Air Base; the Ras Laffan power plant in Qatar, which supplies electricity to Al Udeid Air Base; and the Riyadh power plant in Saudi Arabia, whose electricity is used at al-Kharj base.

Did Russia help Iran attack CIA sites in the Gulf?

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Iranian drone attacks on CIA facilities in the Gulf led analysts in U.S. intelligence to investigate whether Russia assisted Iran by providing targeting information or advanced drone technology.

Four sources familiar with U.S. intelligence told Reuters that the intelligence community has not yet reached firm conclusions regarding possible Russian involvement in the attacks on CIA facilities. However, they noted the effectiveness of the strikes and the apparent precision they demonstrated, along with the broader technical assistance Russia provides Iran, as possible evidence.