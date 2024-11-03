Drone explodes near Metula 20 minutes before Netanyahu visit to area

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu planned to visit the northern Israeli town of Metula on Sunday but canceled after a drone exploded at a nearby outpost just 20 minutes prior to his arrival. His convoy was already en route when the destination was changed at the last minute.
As with previous visits to Israel’s northern border, Netanyahu’s visit was limited to military officials and did not include meetings with displaced residents or local civilians.
Netanyahu emphasized the government's commitment to security in northern Israel. “We are striking across Lebanon. With or without an agreement, the key to restoring calm and security is first to push Hezbollah beyond the Litani River, second to prevent any renewed armament, and third to respond decisively to any action against us. In simple terms: enforcement, enforcement, enforcement – and cutting off Hezbollah’s supply line from Iran through Syria. We are fully committed to these goals.”
Netanyahu further noted: “From the northern border, one can see and hear the transformation on the ground – our aircraft above and our brave fighters below, across the border, dismantling Hezbollah’s entire underground terror network that was prepared for an invasion into the Galilee and a massacre even worse than what happened in Gaza. This will not happen.”
He also praised the dedication of the reservists. “Our heroic reservists play a crucial role in our achievements. They put their lives on hold, leave their families, lose work and sometimes, tragically, lose friends. I just met with them, and their readiness and fighting spirit are deeply inspiring. One brigade commander told me: ‘We have the privilege to defend our country. We are making history.’ This spirit of sacrifice and courage deserves our utmost support,” he said.
Netanyahu’s office dismissed reports that he had personally requested to cancel the visit, calling them “false.” A statement clarified: “Contrary to misleading media reports, the prime minister did not ask to cancel his visit to Metula. Quite the opposite, Netanyahu repeatedly seeks to visit frontline areas, but security officials set limitations. In this instance, security authorities advised modifying the visit route.”
Earlier in the day, another drone exploded in Elyakim, near Yokneam and a separate drone was intercepted off the coast of Caesarea following numerous air alerts in northern Israel over a 40-minute period. The IDF spokesperson confirmed that a Navy missile boat intercepted the drone before it entered Israeli airspace, while firefighting teams worked to extinguish a blaze sparked by the explosion in Elyakim.
