Nobel laureate Navi Pillay slams Trump, predicts Netanyahu's arrest and rejects Goebbels comparison

Navi Pillay, the South African jurist awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize , sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday over new sanctions imposed by his administration on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. In an interview with AFP, Pillay, 85, said the sanctions were illegal and that the timing of their announcement, just hours after news of her Nobel Prize win, was no coincidence. She claimed the move was retaliation for the prestigious award not going to the American president.

Asked what message she would like to convey to Trump, Pillay replied: "Call in your legal advisors to explain to you what international law is and why you must not interfere in the affairs of an independent international court." She said the sanctions against the court were illegal and intended to undermine its independence and ability to carry out its duties.

Gallery Navi Pillay ( Photo: Reuters )

Last Friday, just hours after Pillay was announced as the Nobel Peace Prize winner, the United States announced unprecedented sanctions against the ICC. Unlike previous sanctions targeting the court's judges and prosecutors, the latest measures are directed at the institution as a whole, with the aim of disrupting its day-to-day operations.

The sanctions are expected to disrupt the court's technological infrastructure, banking services and ability to conduct international transactions. The U.S. administration has granted a six-month transition period to give companies providing services to the court time to prepare to end their dealings with it.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also made clear that the administration intends to dismantle the court "brick by brick," citing its opposition to the ICC's authority to prosecute citizens and leaders of countries that are not parties to the court.

The U.S. administration is particularly angered by the court's decision to issue an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the war in the Gaza Strip. Both Israel and the United States reject the ICC's jurisdiction over Israel, which is not a member of the court.

Trump. 'Selectivity, double standards' ( Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP )

Benjamin Netanyahu. 'Convinced he will stand trial in The Hague' ( Photo: Haim Goldberg/Flash90 )

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announces sanctions against the ICC ( Credit: Marco Rubio's official X account )

Pillay accused Washington of hypocrisy, pointing to the differing responses of U.S. administrations to the court's decisions. She noted that previous administrations had welcomed the arrest warrant issued against Russian President Vladimir Putin over suspected war crimes in Ukraine, yet when the court takes action against an Israeli leader, the United States seeks to paralyze its operations.

"This is selective, it is a double standard and it is unacceptable," she said.

'I was offended by the comparison to Goebbels'

Pillay also addressed the harsh reactions in Israel to her Nobel Prize win. The South African jurist previously chaired the The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, which concluded last year that Israel was committing genocide in the Gaza Strip . Israel strongly rejected the commission's findings, describing the investigation as biased and politically motivated.

Following the announcement of her win, Netanyahu attacked Pillay, calling her "prejudiced." The Foreign Ministry also issued an unusually harsh condemnation, arguing that her selection legitimized hatred and prejudice against Israel.

The ministry said that if there were a prize for "lies, hatred, and blood libels," Pillay would be among the leading contenders. It added that her role in the "politically motivated demonization of Israel and promotion of the genoLIE" reflected her views.

The statement ended with an extraordinary remark: "Now that the Nobel commission has rewarded the biggest lie of the 21st century, Joseph Goebbels is certainly applauding from hell."

"I find these remarks deeply hurtful and offensive," Pillay told AFP.

Addressing the comparison to Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda minister, she said: "Goebbels had blood on his hands. He was responsible for the deaths of thousands of people. Not just Jews, but also people whose skin color is like mine."

Announcement of Pillay as the Nobel Peace Prize winner ( Credit: Reuters )

The Foreign Ministry's attack following Pillay's Nobel Peace Prize win

Trump's attack on Pillay ( Photo: Donald Trump's social media account )

Despite her criticism of Netanyahu, Pillay acknowledged that the current political climate offers little willingness to pursue his arrest so that he can stand trial before the ICC. Nevertheless, she expressed confidence that it would eventually happen.

"Throughout my life, I have seen people overcome obstacles, and that is why I am convinced it will eventually happen," she said.

Pillay, who was born in South Africa during the apartheid era, previously served as the U.N. high commissioner for human rights and a judge at the International Criminal Court., said she was still struggling to come to terms with winning the prestigious award.

She said she initially found the news difficult to believe, partly because relatively few women have received the prize over the years.

"They award their prizes to very few women — a glaring inequality that has persisted until now," she said.

Pillay in 2025, when she accused Israel of genocide in Gaza ( Credit: Reuters )

Joseph Goebbels. 'He didn't kill only Jews' ( Photo: AP )

At 85, Pillay is also aware that her ability to continue traveling around the world and advocating for international law is more limited than in the past. "I think my age will slow me down a little. I can no longer be as active as I used to be," she acknowledged. She recalled visiting 79 countries during her tenure as U.N. high commissioner for human rights.

Nevertheless, she has already begun considering how to use the prize money, totaling 12 million Swedish kronor, equivalent to approximately 1.1 million euros.

Pillay said she was consulting various people about how best to use the money to advance social causes and suggested that some of it could be invested in her native South Africa. "Africa is suffering. South Africa is suffering. It is very difficult to raise funds there," she said.

Pillay noted that the University of KwaZulu-Natal has established a unit named after her and said she intends to begin discussions with university officials about the possibility of supporting its work. "I believe in educating children and young people," she concluded.