Israel election 2026: Gantz, Shaked and Edelstein explore new unity ticket

Benny Gantz, Ayelet Shaked, Yuli Edelstein and retired Brig. Gen. Dedi Simchi met Monday night at Edelstein’s home to discuss forming a joint slate for Israel’s 2026 election. The talks are driven by concern that several small parties competing for the same voters could all fail to cross the electoral threshold.

The proposed alliance would seek support from Israelis who do not fully identify with either Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political camp or the parties opposed to him. Those involved believe a single consolidated list could enter the Knesset, deny both blocs a 61-seat majority and force the formation of a broad unity government.

Gallery Benny Gantz and retired Brig. Gen. Dedi Simchi ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky, Shaul Golan )

Edelstein, a former Likud minister and longtime lawmaker who left the party earlier this month, and Shaked, a former justice minister identified with the political right, have been working together to promote the initiative. They are seeking an agreement with Gantz, the former defense minister, IDF chief of staff and leader of the centrist Blue and White party, as well as Simchi, the former commissioner of Israel’s Fire and Rescue Authority.

Political strategist Eldad Yaniv, who advises Simchi, has also been encouraging the proposed partnership, according to people familiar with the discussions. The main obstacle is the question of leadership.

Edelstein and Shaked believe the slate must be led by a right-wing figure to attract conservative voters looking for an alternative to Likud. They do not regard Gantz as such a candidate. Gantz, however, is unwilling to join without retaining a central leadership role and would support a merger only if the new party committed to preventing either bloc from forming a government alone.

Ayelet Shaked and Yuli Edelstein ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky, Yaron Brener )

“Gantz is not prepared for this to become another satellite party of Likud,” a Blue and White source familiar with the talks said.

Gantz would also bring Blue and White’s campaign funding, party organization and national political infrastructure to the alliance. Those resources would be especially valuable to candidates entering electoral politics without an established party apparatus.

No agreement was reached at Monday’s meeting, and the participants remain divided over who would lead the slate and how it would position itself toward Likud after the election.

Edelstein is also holding separate talks with former Likud minister Gilad Erdan about another possible partnership that would not include Shaked. Erdan, who served as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations until two years ago, is considering forming a party and running in the election, although people close to him say no final decision has been made.

Gilad Erdan ( Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz )

Contrary to previous reports, Erdan and Shaked have not held negotiations. Erdan has hired strategic adviser Nevo Cohen, who worked on former prime minister Naftali Bennett’s campaign last year and previously worked with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, to help assess his political options.

Blue and White said Gantz was holding talks with political and civic figures who support ending the confrontation between Israel’s rival blocs and forming a broad government without extremist parties. It said those discussions included Simchi, former finance minister Moshe Kahlon, former minister Yoaz Hendel, former Beit Shemesh mayor Aliza Bloch, Edelstein, economist Yaron Zelekha, reservist movements and mayors from northern and southern Israel.

“When there is news, the public will be the first to know,” Blue and White said.