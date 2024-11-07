Israel's ambassador to US will end tenure on day of Trump's inauguration

Israel's ambassador to the United States will end his duties on the day of Donald Trump's inauguration, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he will name a new ambassador in the next day or so.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he has extended Herzog's term until Inauguration Day, on January 20, but not beyond that. "The prime minister will, in the coming days, announce the appointment of a new ambassador who will soon leave for the transition period," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
Netanyahu, according to the announcement, "thanked Ambassador Herzog for his work over the last three years, and for for his significant and professional contribution, especially during the challenging war period. Ambassador Herzog has honorably represented the State of Israel before administration officials, Congress, civil society organizations, the global media, and the American Jewish community."
The assessment in the political echelon is that Netanyahu would like to see current Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer return to the position of ambassador in Washington, but Dermer refused. Netanyahu's political advisor, Ophir Falk, reportedly has thrown his hat into the ring, but it is not likely that he will be appointed.
Other candidates for the position are Knesset member Boaz Bismuth who is considered close to Netanyahu and previously served as ambassador to Mauritania, as well as the Israeli consul in New York, Ofir Akunis. A statement on behalf of Akunis says that "contrary to reports, he did not pressure and is not pressing to accept the position of ambassador in Washington."