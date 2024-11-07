Israel's ambassador to US will end tenure on day of Trump's inauguration

Amb. Mike Herzog's term has been extended until January 20, inauguration day in the US; Netanyahu plans to announce his new envoy in the coming days; These are the possible candidates to fill the plum position

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israeli ambassador
Ophir Falk
Mike Herzog
Israel's ambassador to the United States will end his duties on the day of Donald Trump's inauguration, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he will name a new ambassador in the next day or so.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he has extended Herzog's term until Inauguration Day, on January 20, but not beyond that. "The prime minister will, in the coming days, announce the appointment of a new ambassador who will soon leave for the transition period," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
3 View gallery
נשיא ארה"ב ג'ו ביידן עם שגריר ישראל מייק הרצוגנשיא ארה"ב ג'ו ביידן עם שגריר ישראל מייק הרצוג
Amb. Mike Herzog's tenure will end on the same day as US President Joe Biden's
Netanyahu, according to the announcement, "thanked Ambassador Herzog for his work over the last three years, and for for his significant and professional contribution, especially during the challenging war period. Ambassador Herzog has honorably represented the State of Israel before administration officials, Congress, civil society organizations, the global media, and the American Jewish community."
The assessment in the political echelon is that Netanyahu would like to see current Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer return to the position of ambassador in Washington, but Dermer refused. Netanyahu's political advisor, Ophir Falk, reportedly has thrown his hat into the ring, but it is not likely that he will be appointed.

3 View gallery
נתניהו ממנה את אופיר אקוניס לשגריר הבא באו"ם, בועז ביסמוטנתניהו ממנה את אופיר אקוניס לשגריר הבא באו"ם, בועז ביסמוט
Former UN ambassador Ofir Akunis, right, and Boaz Bismuth
(Photos: Yoav Dudkevich, Moti Kimchi)

3 View gallery
yk14020936yk14020936
Ophir Falk

Other candidates for the position are Knesset member Boaz Bismuth who is considered close to Netanyahu and previously served as ambassador to Mauritania, as well as the Israeli consul in New York, Ofir Akunis. A statement on behalf of Akunis says that "contrary to reports, he did not pressure and is not pressing to accept the position of ambassador in Washington."

Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""