Seven Israelis hurt in car crash in Sinai, two in serious condition

The Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that seven Israelis were injured in a car crash in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula — a popular tourist destination for Israelis — and two of them were in serious condition.
The accident took place when the van the Israeli group was driving collided head-on with another vehicle.
All injured Israelis were initially taken to a local clinic.
The Foreign Ministry said that it was in contact with Egyptian authorities to facilitate the transfer of the group back to Israel. Ambulance service Magen David Adom teams were dispatched to the Taba border crossing.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military said that Air Force helicopters carrying Airborne Combat Rescue And Evacuation Unit 669 soldiers were dispatched to the Egyptian border in order to aid and evacuate those injured in the crash at the border crossing in Taba.
In June, a 49-year-old Israeli tourist drowned on a vacation with her husband in the Egyptian tourist hub. The Foreign Affairs ministry contacted her family and had her body transferred for burial in Israel.
Israel and Egypt officially agreed to expand flight routes between the two countries in March following a meeting between then-prime minister Naftali Bennett and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.