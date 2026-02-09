Council member arrested after being filmed wielding chainsaw in mass brawl in southern Israel

Police on Monday arrested a local council member from the Bedouin town of Ar’ara in the Negev who was filmed brandishing an electric chainsaw during a mass brawl near a construction site in the southern city of Ofakim.
The incident, which occurred Sunday afternoon, involved dozens of people and was reportedly sparked by a family feud between the Elouka and Altalakat clans from Ar’ara. In dramatic footage captured by a local, participants are seen throwing rocks, attempting vehicular assaults with cars and a bulldozer, and one man—now identified as the council member—holding a chainsaw.
"Since yesterday afternoon, officers from the Ofakim police station have been working to identify those involved in the brawl," police said in a statement. "Today, Yoav Unit forces operated in Ar’ara and arrested another suspect—a local council member—who allegedly wielded a chainsaw during the incident."
Two other suspects, Khalil Elouka, 25, and Ala Altalakat, 26, were arrested at the scene on Sunday. While not seen in the circulated videos, they were ordered held in custody until Thursday. Police said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are expected.
"The footage shows a serious brawl involving numerous participants, with attempted vehicular assaults and someone trying to attack with a chainsaw," said Judge Asif Gil during the remand hearing.
No injuries were reported, though six people were initially detained for questioning.
In one video that went viral, a resident is heard exclaiming from her balcony: “Oh my God, it’s like an intifada here! What chaos—look at them throwing stones at each other! Someone brought a chainsaw!”
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir praised the swift police response, saying, “In the past 24 hours, Israeli police have proven once again: there is no vacuum in the Negev. The Bedouins who rioted in Ofakim last night met a quick and determined police response.”
The head of the Ar’ara local council, Taleb Abu Arar, confirmed that the matter is under active police investigation. “It is important to emphasize that in a state of law, every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise,” he said. “At the same time, I strongly condemn all forms of violence and urge all residents to act responsibly and preserve public order.”