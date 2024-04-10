Haniyeh son involved in hostage holding, sons Hamas operatives, IDF says

Israeli sources said on Wednesday that one of the three sons of senior Hamas official Ismail Haniyeh, killed in a strike on central Gaza was involved in holding hostages.
Hazem, Amir and Mohammad Haniyeh were killed in an aerial strike on their car. The IDF said they were operatives in Hamas. The terror group said four of Haniyeh's grandchildren were also killed.
According to the military and the Shin Bet, Amir Haniyeh was a squad commander in the terror group's military wing, while Hazem and Mohammad Haniyeh were lower-ranking operatives, also in the military wing.
The decision to target the three was made by the IDF after intelligence was received warning of terrorism activity, without the need for approval from the government. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant were not advised of the intention to attack, in advance.
Upon receiving the news Haniyeh who resides in Qatar where he heads the Hamas political burea said he was happy that his children died a martyr's death. "All Gazans paid a price and so did I," he told he Al Jazeera.
He said some 60 members of his family had already been killed. "The occupation believes by targeting the sons of Hamas leaders they can break our people's determination. "“Their pure blood is for the liberation of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa, and we will continue to march on our road, and will not hesitate and will not falter,” Haniyeh said. “With their blood, we bring about hope, a future and freedom for our people and our cause.”
Israeli officials said they could not determine how the death of Haniyeh's sons would change the Hamas position in negotiations to secure the release of hostages in exchange for a cease-fire and the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, but said the decisions are made by Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar.
Haniyeh's sister, Sabah Abdel Salam Haniyeh, who is married to an Israeli citizen and resides in the Bedouin city of Tel Sheva, was arrested last week on suspicion of encouraging and incitement to terrorism.