Israel nabs brother of notorious terrorist in Jenin raid

Israeli security forces on Sunday arrested a brother of a notorious Palestinian terrorist during counterterrorism activity in the city of Jenin in the West Bank.
According to Palestinian sources, the Israeli forces arrested Jibril Zubeidi in the Jenin refugee camp. Jibril is the brother of Zakaria Zubeidi - a notorious Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades terrorist and one of the six prisoners who escaped Gilboa Prison in 2021, prompting a nationwide manhunt that ended with his capture.
Jibril himself is a former security prisoner who spent over 11 years in Israeli prison over his involvement in terrorist activity aimed against Israeli targets. He is also suspected of involvement in the kidnapping and killing of Druze teenage Tiran Fero in November.
The IDF spokesperson said during the arrest raid, armed individuals fired at the forces who responded with live fire. Additionally, ammunition was found in a vehicle during the forces' searches in the area. Palestinians also hurled explosive devices and rocks at the forces.
Zubeidi eventually surrendered to the forces upon their arrival at the residence in which he was staying.
More reports indicate that the local branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades fired at Israeli forces during the arrest operation. Videos also show explosions and the sound of gunfire is audible.
Additionally, Palestinian media - citing the Palestinian Health Ministry - reported that two men were seriously wounded by Israeli gunfire during the raid. The two young men were shot in the abdomen, with their wounds described as serious. They were taken to the Ibn Sina Hospital in the West Bank.
Zubeidi's nephew, Naeem Jamal al-Zubaidi, 27, was killed in a firefight with Israeli forces in December. Additionally, another one of Zubeidi's brothers Daoud al-Zubeidi, 43, was shot in his abdomen during an Israeli raid in May, later succumbing to his wounds.
i24NEWS contributed to this report