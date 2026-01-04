Orthodox Jewish judge Alvin Hellerstein to preside over Maduro case in Manhattan

Ninety-two-year-old Senior U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein, an Orthodox Jew and one of the most senior active judges in the federal judiciary, has been assigned to preside over the criminal case against Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in Manhattan federal court.

The assignment places one of the most consequential international prosecutions in recent years in the hands of a judge whose Jewish identity has long been public and who has played a central role in some of the most sensitive cases heard by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

1 View gallery Senior U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein, Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro ( Photo: Eduardo Munoz, Rick Kopstein/ Reuters )

Hellerstein, appointed to the bench in 1998 and taking senior status in 2011, has served for more than a quarter-century in the Manhattan-based court, widely regarded as the most powerful federal prosecutor’s office in the United States. Despite his age, he continues to hear major criminal, terrorism-related and national security cases.

Maduro, who was transferred to U.S. custody and brought to New York earlier this week, faces sweeping federal charges including narcotics trafficking, corruption and offenses linked to terrorism, according to U.S. prosecutors. The case has significant geopolitical implications and has drawn close attention in Israel and Jewish communities worldwide, given Maduro’s long alliance with Iran and repeated attacks on Israel and “Zionism” by his government.

Hellerstein’s Orthodox Jewish background is rarely emphasized in court coverage, but it has been widely noted in Jewish and legal circles over the years. He is known for observing Jewish law while maintaining a reputation for strict judicial independence and meticulous adherence to federal procedure.

Over his career, Hellerstein has presided over complex and politically sensitive litigation, including major financial cases and consolidated civil lawsuits stemming from the September 11 attacks. He is known for detailed rulings, firm courtroom management and a methodical approach to evidentiary and procedural matters.

Born in New York City in 1933, Hellerstein earned both his undergraduate and law degrees at Columbia University. He served in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps before spending decades in private practice. Since joining the federal bench, he has remained a key figure in the Southern District’s docket.