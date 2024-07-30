Shin Bet arrests employee who divulged sensitive information

The State Attorney's office filed an indictment on Tuesday in Lod's District Court against a Shin Bet employee and two additional civilians for "divulging confidential information." According to the indictment, "the information revealed led to a real risk to human life and the state's security."

Following a joint investigation by the Shin Bet and the police, they found the accused gave unauthorized parties access to classified information to which she was exposed as part of her work, in violation of the law. The two civilians passed on some of the information to others and some classified information was widely distributed to many unauthorized parties.

The investigation revealed that "the employee or any of the others involved did not act intentionally to harm security, despite the obvious severity of their actions."

A gag order was placed on the identity of the accused, and any additional details from the investigation. The source of the leak was apprehended by the Shin Bet, and was dealt with according to the organization, the police and the prosecutor's office "immediately and very seriously." The indictment was filed by the State Attorney's Cyber Department.

"The indictment was filed today. It is important to note and understand that even the prosecution does not attribute to our client an intention to harm the state's security or the security forces. We will study the evidence and respond in court," the defendant's attorneys said.

The civilians' defense stated, "At this stage, it is difficult to elaborate except that the investigation procedure was long, complex, and exhausting, and came to an end this morning. The most important thing for the public to know is that none of the involved acted intentionally to harm the State of Israel. Everything is at this stage under a complete veil of secrecy."