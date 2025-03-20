IDF launches ground operation in northern Gaza

IDF forces have begun ground operations in recent hours on the coastal axis in the Beit Lahia area in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF and Shin Bet announced in a joint statement.

Security forces continued to attack dozens of terror targets of throughout the Gaza Strip overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, according to the statement.

Two battalion combat teams entered the area along with forces from the 188th Armored Brigade. The forces are now positioning themselves on the coastal axis. During the night, the Israeli Air Force attacked approximately 40 underground targets, Hamas terrorists and military structures

The operation comes after the 188th Armored Brigade recently from the Lebanese border to the Gaza border.

"Our forces are attacking throughout the Gaza Strip even at this time and will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel," the statement said.