'We will return': Lapid's government in last cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday convened the last cabinet meeting of his government, telling the ministers, "We will return to this room faster than you think."

"It was a government that knew quite a few political storms, but most of all - it was a government that worked hard for the State of Israel and for its people," Lapid said, adding that his government passed 1,613 life-changing decision.

"Relative to the short time that this government was in office - a year and a half in total - its list of achievements is extraordinary."

The outgoing primer then detailed some of the achievements, including passing of the state budget, reducing the deficit and eliminating senior operatives of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza during the latest flare-up in the Palestinian enclave in August, dubbed Operation Breaking Dawn.

"We did not work only for the benefit of those who elected us. We did not work only for our bloc or our camp. The government in Israel has a clear role: to protect the country."

Lapid and his center-left bloc lost in the November 1 elections, with Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu now working to assemble his, right-wing coalition.

Earlier on Sunday, MK Almog Cohen from Itamar Ben-Gvir's Religious Zionists faction said that he believes a new government will be sworn in as soon as the end of this week.