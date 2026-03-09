Hezbollah said it struck a satellite communications station in the Elah Valley after launching rockets toward central Israel for the first time since joining the war .

The claim came after rockets fired from Lebanon triggered sirens across the Tel Aviv area and the Shfela lowlands, with several projectiles landing in open areas. Authorities said 18 people were lightly wounded, including at least 13 in Ramla.

Hezbollah claims strike on satellite station in central Israel after rocket barrage

The IDF said several launches were detected crossing from Lebanon. The air force intercepted some of the rockets while others landed in open areas.

“Additionally, a report was received of a strike in central Israel,” the IDF said, adding that the circumstances are under investigation.

Footage from Ramla showed heavy damage to a kindergarten, while smoke was seen rising near Beit Shemesh.

“Suddenly we heard explosions, without any early warning,” said Lidor, a resident of Ramla. “My family said they only entered the safe room after hearing the blasts. From the road at the entrance to the neighborhood, we saw black smoke rising high. It was very frightening. Luckily, when things cleared up, we realized there was only property damage and light injuries.”

The IDF later said it struck the launcher in Lebanon used to fire the rockets.

Hezbollah later released footage of the launch and said it had fired what it described as “high-quality rockets” toward the satellite communications station in the Elah Valley and a Home Front Command base in Ramla, claiming the attack was in response to strikes in Lebanon .

The rocket fire came minutes after Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the IDF had eliminated the commander of Hezbollah’s Nasr Unit , which is responsible for the eastern sector in southern Lebanon. The commander, Abu Hussein Raab, was killed in an IDF strike overnight.

During a visit to Northern Command, Katz was briefed that about 650,000 residents had evacuated Beirut’s Dahieh district, a Hezbollah stronghold, and roughly another half million had fled southern Lebanon.

IDF strikes in Lebanon ( Video: IDF )

“The decision to move forward immediately and defend the communities is morally and operationally correct,” Katz said.

“There is no evacuation, no abandonment. Everyone remains on their land, in their home, wherever they are. The number one mission is to defend the communities and give them security against raids and anti-tank fire.”

Katz added that the campaign against Hezbollah would intensify. “From this point, we must not only avoid retreating against Hezbollah, but use the opportunity to strike it,” he said. “We are striking it and will strike it. Prepare operational plans to hit it, exact a price and thwart its capabilities.”