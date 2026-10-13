Mali and Liel Yahalomi break silence after mysterious disappearance: ‘We need time and quiet’

Nearly a week after returning to Israel, Mali and Liel Yahalomi spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday about their mysterious disappearance, which sparked widespread concern in August, saying they are going through the most difficult period of their lives and asking for privacy as they try to recover.
"We are going through the hardest period of our lives after experiencing extremely difficult days," the mother and daughter told ynet. "We never asked for this publicity and never wanted to cause concern."
The two women made headlines in August after disappearing during a trip to Europe, initially raising fears of a serious security incident. After approximately a week of searching, they were located aboard a bus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, following mounting concerns in Israel for their safety.
An Israeli police representative in South America questioned the pair and found no indication of criminal activity. They were subsequently allowed to leave. Reports suggested that financial difficulties may have been behind their disappearance, although the women have not publicly explained what happened.
On Wednesday, October 7, nearly two months after leaving Israel, Mali and Liel returned to the country on a flight from Athens. "They came back to Israel to recover," people close to the family said at the time.
In their first statement since returning, the women appealed for understanding and asked the public to respect their privacy. "Right now, we want to rebuild our lives, and we ask for a little compassion, time and quiet to get through the difficult days ahead," they told ynet. "When we feel emotionally capable of doing so, we will share our story."
Their statement came as the two women also appealed to the producers of the popular Israeli satirical television show "Eretz Nehederet," known internationally as "Wonderful Country," asking them not to broadcast an impersonation of them that appeared in a promotional clip.
Attorney Shanit Ben Shoshan, representing the mother and daughter, contacted the show's production team Tuesday and urged them to reconsider airing the sketch. "This is a matter of life and death," she wrote. "Do not turn their story into a comedy sketch or give it further exposure on the show."
"Behind the headlines and the media coverage are two women, a mother and daughter, who have undergone severe emotional turmoil, to put it mildly," Ben Shoshan added. "We do not know what the consequences of further public exposure might be."