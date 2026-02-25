ILTV News on Tuesday is partnering with India’s CNN-News18 for a special day of joint live broadcasting to cover Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel, marking a rare cross-continental media collaboration between two major news networks.

1 View gallery ILTV and CNN-News18 Partner for Historic Modi Visit Broadcast ( ILTV )

Broadcasting simultaneously from studios in Tel Aviv and Noida, Delhi, the coverage aims to bring audiences in both countries closer to the diplomatic and strategic significance of the visit.

Modi’s trip comes as the two nations continue to deepen cooperation in defense, technology, agriculture and innovation. The visit is being closely watched in both countries and by the broader international community.

For ILTV, the partnership reflects a broader effort to expand its global reach and strengthen ties with international media outlets.

“Israel’s story does not unfold in isolation,” said Tom Zadok, CEO of ILTV News. “By working together with CNN-News18, we are ensuring that this historic visit is covered with depth, context and an international lens.”

The joint programming will include a handful of live reports, expert interviews and analysis from both capitals, offering perspectives from Israeli and Indian journalists throughout the day.

In recent years, diplomatic ties between Israel and India have expanded, increasingly incorporating business leaders and cultural exchanges.