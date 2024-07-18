Terrorist who killed commando soldier Tal Lahat eliminated

The IDF and the Shin Bet announced on Thursday they eliminated about 20 Hamas terrorists from the Shati Battalion, including Muhammad Abu Khatab, a platoon commander in the Shati Battalion, who killed commando soldier Sergeant First Class Tal Lahat on July 9. Also killed was Nukhba terrorist Ismail Shachka, who took part in the October 7 massacre.
The retribution for the Lahat family came just days after he was killed during fighting in the Netzarim Corridor. During the joint operation, an aircraft attacked and killed about 20 Hamas terrorists, including Nukhba terrorists, reconnaissance operatives and snipers. The attack was carried out about five days ago.
In the attack, Muhammad Abu Khatab, a platoon commander in the Shati Battalion, who was acting as a sniper, was killed. During the war, he reportedly carried out a number of sniper attacks against IDF forces maneuvering in the Gaza Strip, including the fatal shooting of Lahat during an operation of the Maglan unit meant to destroy terrorist infrastructure at the UNRWA headquarters in the Gaza City area, on July 9.
Among the dead terrorists in the attack, the IDF and Shin Bet killed Nukhba terrorist Ismail Shachka, who took part in the October 7 massacre.