Druze community mourns cops killed in Hadera terror attack

The Druz village of Kisra-Sumei was in morning on Monday, for 19-yearl old Yezen Faha who was murdered in the Hadera terror attack on Sunday began.

Falah was survived by his parents and two sisters, one of them his twin.

Funeral of terror victim Yezen Falah on Monday

Falah's family is well known in the village, many of them also served in Israeli security forces. Yezen followed his uncle's footsteps to join the Border Police a year ago after insisting on a meaningful service.

Louis Falah, Yezen's uncle, told Ynet that his nephew did not feel well in the beginning of the week, but insisted on going to base despite urging from his mother to stay home and rest.

Yezen Falah

On Sunday evening the family got together at his grandmother's house, watching the live broadcasts from Hadera.

Yezen's father a member of Israel's prison authority, remembered his son informed him the unit planned to stop for a bite in the same location.

"He said he was trying to reach him unsuccessfully, and asked that we call another relative who also serves in the Border Police", the uncle said. but the terrible news came shortly thereafter.

Scene of the terror attack in Hadera

"I know the IDF as a veteran officer. I know that every soldier- in the North or South- is in danger", Louis said, "but when a person who sits with his friends to eat and is not prepared for confrontation, is shot in a bloodthirsty act - it's not easy".

Amal, another uncle, said the boy could have chosen to serve in a marginal role because he's the only son amongst his siblings. Still, Yezen insisted on enlisting in a combat role.

"He felt he belonged to the Border Police and was proud of his service", said the uncle. "A majority of the men in the family are Border Police men and he wanted to go in their path. His parents planned a bright future for him- but faith wanted otherwise and his life was taken. It's a tragedy".

Yezen Falah and Shirel Abukarat

Yezen, his family said, has never hurt anyone. His death is seen as a huge loss for the village - "It's a very painful tragedy, the village lost a flower," one man said.

Yasser Gadban, chairman of the local council in Kisra-Sumai spoke of Yezen and said he was an anger child.

"Anyone who was with him knew his smile was contagious. He was smart, humble and talented... its a tragedy that fell on the village, on the Druze community and on the whole country," he said.

Yezen Falah

Leader of Israel's Druze community Sheikh Mufaq Tarif also made a statement in response to the attack.