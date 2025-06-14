Israel Aloni among those killed in Iranian missile strike on Rishon Lezion

Israel Aloni, 73, was among those killed in the Iranian missile strike early Saturday morning in Rishon Lezion . Although air raid sirens were activated, there was no prior Home Front Command alert this time, and Aloni was killed outside a protected area.

The direct hit between two houses on a residential street caused massive damage. Several vehicles were completely destroyed, and alongside Aloni, a woman was also killed. At least 20 others were injured .

Senior Fire and Rescue Officer Idan Chen recounted the rescue of an infant from the rubble: “When we arrived, the first thing we did was rescue. It was a great miracle,” he said.

Aviv Saranga, the police officer who pulled the baby from the wreckage, said: “We received reports of people trapped inside the buildings, including a baby just a few months old. I held the baby for a while. We also rescued her parents and brought her to them. They needed medical treatment. The baby remained in my arms until the care was completed. I hadn’t planned this—but this is exactly why I joined. I feel like I’m saving lives.”

Michel Sabouni, whose private home was hit, returned in the morning to retrieve clothes and belongings. He told Ynet about the night’s events: “I was in the reinforced room, and when I came out, I saw total chaos. The house is completely destroyed. We’re relocating to my daughter’s home.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: Reuters )

Yaniv Nimni, who lives on the street where the missile struck, said: “We went into the reinforced room and came out—but during the last barrage, there was a huge boom. Everything went dark. When we stepped out, the house was completely torn apart. I was with my son, his wife, and their kids. It was a great miracle. I’ve seen difficult sights in life—but this is unimaginable. The house is halfway collapsed.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Liat Zakhar shared: “I came to my parents with my two little kids because they have a protected room. We stayed there all night—and during the barrage, the entire house suddenly came apart, and everything flew in all directions. We heard screams. We managed to escape. Thankfully, I had removed the glass panels before the strike—and that saved us.”