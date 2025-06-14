Israel Aloni among those killed in Iranian missile strike on Rishon Lezion

Israel Aloni, 73, was among those killed in the Iranian missile strike early Saturday morning in Rishon Lezion. Although air raid sirens were activated, there was no prior Home Front Command alert this time, and Aloni was killed outside a protected area.
The direct hit between two houses on a residential street caused massive damage. Several vehicles were completely destroyed, and alongside Aloni, a woman was also killed. At least 20 others were injured.
Senior Fire and Rescue Officer Idan Chen recounted the rescue of an infant from the rubble: “When we arrived, the first thing we did was rescue. It was a great miracle,” he said.
Aviv Saranga, the police officer who pulled the baby from the wreckage, said: “We received reports of people trapped inside the buildings, including a baby just a few months old. I held the baby for a while. We also rescued her parents and brought her to them. They needed medical treatment. The baby remained in my arms until the care was completed. I hadn’t planned this—but this is exactly why I joined. I feel like I’m saving lives.”
Michel Sabouni, whose private home was hit, returned in the morning to retrieve clothes and belongings. He told Ynet about the night’s events: “I was in the reinforced room, and when I came out, I saw total chaos. The house is completely destroyed. We’re relocating to my daughter’s home.”
Yaniv Nimni, who lives on the street where the missile struck, said: “We went into the reinforced room and came out—but during the last barrage, there was a huge boom. Everything went dark. When we stepped out, the house was completely torn apart. I was with my son, his wife, and their kids. It was a great miracle. I’ve seen difficult sights in life—but this is unimaginable. The house is halfway collapsed.”
Liat Zakhar shared: “I came to my parents with my two little kids because they have a protected room. We stayed there all night—and during the barrage, the entire house suddenly came apart, and everything flew in all directions. We heard screams. We managed to escape. Thankfully, I had removed the glass panels before the strike—and that saved us.”