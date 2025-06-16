Police probes whether Al Jazeera broadcast missile impact location

The Qatari-based Al Jazeera Network reported the exact location of impact in an Iranian missile strike on the northern coastal area in Israel. Israel police said they dispatched forces to remove the news team.

The Qatari-based Al Jazeera Network reported the exact location of impact in an Iranian missile strike on the northern coastal area in Israel. Israel police said they dispatched forces to remove the news team.

The Qatari-based Al Jazeera Network reported the exact location of impact in an Iranian missile strike on the northern coastal area in Israel. Israel police said they dispatched forces to remove the news team.