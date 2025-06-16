Police probes whether Al Jazeera broadcast missile impact location

Forces search for news team during live report as massive Iranian missile strike hits Israel, including Haifa; Network considered a mouthpiece for Hamas after October 7 massacre 

Lior El-Hai|
The Qatari-based Al Jazeera Network reported the exact location of impact in an Iranian missile strike on the northern coastal area in Israel. Israel police said they dispatched forces to remove the news team.
According to foreign media reports the British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Monday that fires were observed at the power plant in the vicinity of Israel's Haifa port, after Iran launched some 100 missiles in a massive attack. Ambrey said it observed video footage of the Israeli military intercepting the attack, followed by impacts from two hypersonic missiles.
2 View gallery
(צילום: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
2 View gallery
פעילות אנשי פיקוד העורף בזירות הנפילהפעילות אנשי פיקוד העורף בזירות הנפילה
Emergency teams in Haifa after an Iranian missile hits
(Photo: IDF)
The Israeli government voted last year to shut down the network that employed 70 people and its ability to report from Israel after it was considered a mouthpiece for Hamas.
The network broadcasts to 150 million viewers worldwide in English and Arabic.
