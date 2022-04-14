Israeli arrested in the UAE for insulting a cop and the Quran

An Israeli man has been under arrest in the UAE for the past two weeks, charged with insulting a police officer and the Quran, Foreign Ministry sources said on Thursday.

The Israeli was arrested in Dubai, and the local authorities intend to prosecute him.

2 צפייה בגלריה Dubai ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The incident began when the man arrived on a pre-paid tourism package and claimed he was scammed.

He went to the local police station to file a complaint and the officers there, contacted the tourism agent who promised he would refund the Israeli at the station on the next day.

But he did not arrive and the Israeli was outraged and began yelling at the police officer on duty.

According to the police, the Israeli shouted that Dubai was "a sh**ty place" and that Israel is a much better country.

The police in Dubai also claims that the Israeli has insulted the Quran when he allegedly said that Islam was "a bad thing" - although the man is a Muslim himself.

The authorities intend to indict him and he is expected to jailed and later deported from the country.

2 צפייה בגלריה UAE and Israeli flags in Dubai ( Photo: AP )

The foreign ministry is concerned that during the Passover Holiday many Israelis will get in trouble in Dubai, where tens of thousands of Israeli tourists are expected to arrive.

Another Israeli was recently accused of stealing after he took a bag that was forgotten in a clothing store, after cameras recorded him looking right and left before taking it.

Just recently, a court in Abu Dhabi sentenced to death an Israeli national who was arrested about a year ago on drug charges.

Israeli officials warn that the UAE has cameras almost everywhere.

"They tolerate no deviance from the law and no corners can be cut," the ministry source said. adding that a driver who works for an Israeli diplomat in the Emirates, received a fine for exceeding one kilometer above the speed limit

"The Israelis find themselves getting into trouble over and over again because of nonsense and because of the thought that they are above the law and that if they get into trouble, Israel will help them, the source said.