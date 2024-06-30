Islamic Jihad operative eliminated by Israeli air strike in West Bank

A Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) operative was killed and four other members of the terrorist organization were injured to varying degrees in a rare airstrike by the Israeli Air Force on a building in the Nur al-Shams refugee camp near the West Bank city of Tulkarm Sunday afternoon. According to Palestinian sources, the individual killed in the strike was identified as Saeed al-Jaber.

The attack on the refugee camp





The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that two of the injured individuals were in serious condition and were taken to the government hospital in Tulkarm. The Palestinian Red Crescent said, "Our teams treated two individuals who were injured by shrapnel in the bombing of the building."

Palestinian sources further indicated that the targeted building belonged to the uncle of Abu Shuja, the commander of the Tulkarm Battalion in PIJ. Although reports in April claimed that Abu Shuja was killed by IDF forces along with four other terrorists, it was later clarified that he had not been killed.

1 View gallery Saeed al-Jaber

Since the resumption of aerial strikes in the West Bank in 2023, around 80 such operations have been conducted. Over 50 of these strikes have occurred since the onset of the current war, utilizing drones, attack helicopters and fighter jets. According to IDF data, approximately 80 terrorists have been eliminated in these airstrikes, with dozens more injured.

Meanwhile, special forces operated in the Al-Far'a refugee camp near Tubas in the northeastern West Bank. Israeli forces arrested several terrorists, and during exchanges of fire at the site, additional terrorists were wounded.