Jewish Agency and ILTV event marks two years since October 7 massacre





1 View gallery October 7: Two Years Later ( ILTV )

The Jewish Agency for Israel and ILTV marked two years since the October 7 massacre with a powerful joint broadcast, “October 7: Two Years Later,” produced in collaboration with Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, and Magen David Adom.

Opening with a message from President Isaac Herzog, the program captured Israel’s mood in a week defined by sorrow and hope — mourning the thousands killed and celebrating the return of hostages. Herzog called on Israelis and Jews worldwide to “stand together in unity,” setting the tone for a program that explored how the nation is rebuilding its soul.

Jewish Agency Chairman Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog spoke about his family’s own tragedy and about a society still fighting for moral victory.

“The image of victory,” he said, “will not be determined on the battlefield but by the society we build afterward.”

Jewish Agency Board of Governors Chair Mark Wilf reflected on the unprecedented unity after October 7 and the urgent need to turn it into lasting engagement.

CEO Yehuda Setton described how the Jewish Agency is linking emergency response with long-term healing, channeling global Jewish solidarity into tangible recovery.

That bridge between Israel and the Diaspora ran throughout the program.

The broadcast also highlighted the Communities2Gether initiative, which pairs devastated Israeli towns with Jewish communities abroad — not just rebuilding homes, but restoring trust and connection. Campers2Gether, which brings teens from Israel's confrontation zones to American summer camps, also provided inspiration.

It featured moving conversations with families of war victims, along with those working tirelessly to help them rebuild their lives.

There was also a focus on the Wings Program, which helps lone soldier reservists thrive in Israel, as well as the Fund for the Victims of Terror, which is assisting thousands of people since October 7.

Complementing the policy and personal reflections were panels with Hadassah doctors and Magen David Adom first responders, revealing how medicine and technology are driving both physical and emotional rehabilitation.