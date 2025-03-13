Elizabeth Zurkov's sister says new administration gives hope for captive's release

Emma Tsurkov, whose sister Elizabeth, an Israeli researcher, was kidnapped in Iraq nearly two years ago, expressed cautious optimism that renewed U.S. diplomatic efforts could lead to her release.

Speaking to Ynet in an interview, she said she has been in contact with U.S. officials who she they have been actively engaged in efforts to secure her sister’s freedom.

( Video: Lior Sharon )

"I’ve had the fortune of speaking with Adam Boehler more than once, and I’ve also met with his staff. They have been incredibly kind, compassionate, and patient," she said. "I’ve been reassured that getting my sister out is a top priority, and they are fully engaged in working toward that goal."

Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Princeton University doctoral student, was conducting research in Iraq when she was kidnapped by Kataeb Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia that is part of Iraq’s security forces.

Tsurkov criticized the previous U.S. administration for what she described as a lack of willingness to hold the Iraqi government accountable. "My sister was kidnapped by a terror group that is also part of the Iraqi armed forces. Iraq is an ally of the United States, and yet there was no effort to hold the Iraqis accountable," she said. "That has changed with this new administration, and it feels refreshing."

Recent reports in Iraqi media have suggested that Iran may be holding Elizabeth Tsurkov , but her sister dismissed those claims as "nonsense."

"I've heard this from different Iraqi officials, and it's just a convenient excuse for them to avoid responsibility," she said. "If I had a dollar for every time I heard this preposterous claim, I could have bought Iraq by now to get my sister out."

While confirming that Elizabeth is alive, Emma Tsurkov expressed deep concern for her sister’s health, noting that she was abducted just days after undergoing emergency spinal surgery in Baghdad. "She was facing months of physical therapy, which, of course, is impossible under these conditions," she said.

Despite the uncertainty, she said she is more hopeful now than at any time since her sister's disappearance. "I try not to let myself get carried away with hope, but I am more optimistic now than before," she said. "The level of resolve and leadership being shown is deeply encouraging."