Coalition advances bill to curb prisoner swaps for hostages

The ruling coalition is advancing a bill that would significantly restrict prisoner exchange deals for kidnapped Israelis, amid ongoing public debate over the release of Palestinian prisoners during wartime.

The proposed legislation, introduced by Knesset member Ohad Tal of the Religious Zionist Party, is scheduled to be brought before the Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday. The bill aims to codify limits on the release of Palestinian prisoners — including convicted terrorists — in exchange for abducted Israeli civilians or soldiers. It follows recent comments by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who warned that such deals could incentivize future kidnappings.

“There is no doubt that the release of terrorists in exchange for hostages during the war will encourage future abductions,” Netanyahu said during a recent Cabinet meeting. The bill is being advanced with the support of the Yachin Institute, which plans to hold a conference on the issue next week, attended by bereaved families and relatives of hostages, including Tzvika Mor, father of hostage survivor Eitan Mor.

The legislation is being dubbed the “Shamgar-Lapid Law,” echoing the principles of a previous proposal by opposition leader Yair Lapid, and based on the findings of the Shamgar Committee, a classified panel that recommended limiting the price Israel is willing to pay for the return of captives.

According to the bill’s text, several key restrictions would be enshrined in law: No negotiations may take place before a third-party international body confirms the hostages' condition; no more than one prisoner may be released for each hostage; live prisoners cannot be exchanged for the bodies of Israeli hostages; prisoners involved in murder, attempted murder or in commanding terrorist cells would not be eligible for release.

1 View gallery Convicted terrorists released as part of a prisoner-hostage exchange deal receive a heroes' welcome in Gaza ( Photo: AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi )

The bill’s explanatory notes warn that past exchanges — involving the release of large numbers of prisoners for a small number of captives or remains — have incentivized future kidnappings, undermined Israeli deterrence and allowed dangerous individuals to rejoin terrorist groups.

The measure follows earlier Cabinet discussions in which officials acknowledged the impact of recent deals. Government Secretary Yossi Fuchs noted that during the current war, eight prisoners were not released due to a separate law restricting the release of terrorists convicted of aggravated murder. Shin Bet Director David Zini reportedly told the Cabinet that “the threat of abductions has risen ,” adding, “there is a cost to the way we’ve paid for hostage releases.”