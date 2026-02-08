Majdal Shams families sue Hezbollah for $25.7 million over rocket attack that killed 12 children

Families of victims of the July 2024 Majdal Shams Hezbollah rocket attack filed an 80 million shekel lawsuit Sunday in the Jerusalem District Court against the Lebanese terrorist organization.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of eight families whose children were killed when a Hezbollah rocket struck a soccer field in the Golan Heights town, killing 12 children and injuring dozens more.
The claim seeks punitive damages under Israel’s Law for Compensation for Victims of Terrorism (Punitive Damages), enacted by the Knesset during the war. In parallel, an additional lawsuit is being filed against Hezbollah on behalf of more than 30 injured victims, seeking 165 million shekels in damages.
The suit was filed by attorneys Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, Avraham Moshe Segal, Moraf Abu Saleh and Avi Guez. According to the filing, the Iranian-made rocket carried a 53-kilogram warhead and was deliberately launched from the town of Shebaa directly at the soccer field.
Laith Abu Saleh, the father of 16-year-old Fajr, who was killed in the attack, said the lawsuit would not bring the children back but aims to establish accountability.
“About a year and a half ago, my life was destroyed beyond recognition,” he said. “This lawsuit seeks to do a measure of justice and to draw a clear line: firing rockets at civilians is a shocking crime, and those responsible must be held accountable.”
He added that alongside Israel’s military efforts, the families are also pursuing justice in the legal arena in hopes of deterring future attacks on civilians.
Attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner said the legal battle is part of a broader effort to pursue accountability for acts of terrorism.
“With Iranian funding and deliberate intent, Hezbollah took the lives of 12 innocent boys and girls,” she said. “The fight will continue in the legal arena until justice is achieved for the victims of terrorism.”