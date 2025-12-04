Israeli indicted for working for Iran in exchange for crypto payments

Amir Malka, a 36-year-old resident of Ashkelon, has been indicted by the Be’er Sheva District Court for establishing contact with an Iranian intelligence agent and completing various tasks in exchange for cryptocurrency payments. The indictment includes charges of contact with a foreign agent.
According to the indictment, Malka initiated contact through a Telegram bot that presented itself as part of Iran’s intelligence services. The automated message read: "Thank you for contacting the Iranian Intelligence Service. Our experts will contact you shortly. Thank you for your patience."
In June, Malka received a Telegram message stating: "Cooperation with Iran can bring peace and security to the region. For more details, contact our Telegram bot. It will help you raise your voice and work for peace." He clicked the link and was prompted to leave his Telegram ID, after which communication with an agent began.
The agent, using a false identity, requested personal information, which Malka provided. He then opened a digital wallet and shared his location. Following instructions, Malka photographed a cigarette box containing a note he had placed in a designated trash can. On another occasion, he was asked to buy a bottle of arak and leave it at a specific location. In both cases, Malka provided incorrect coordinates.
At one point, Malka falsely claimed he could cross into Egypt. To support this, he sent fake GPS coordinates and footage from a construction site, pretending it was in Egypt. He later sent more fake coordinates suggesting he was walking further into Egyptian territory. Though repeatedly asked to collect packages from Egypt and smuggle them into Israel, he refused.
Malka also created multiple Telegram accounts under different identities to maintain contact with Iranian agents. In October, using a different account, he contacted another agent, gave a false personal profile, and declined to provide an ID photo or complete further tasks.
Five months after initiating contact, Malka received a message asking for a brief description of himself and his life plans. He replied: "I'm 29, work as a food delivery driver, and want to succeed in life and do good in the world." He refused a request to paint graffiti.
Malka received a total of $4,225 in cryptocurrency. In its request to hold him in custody until the end of legal proceedings, the prosecution argued that Malka poses a national security risk, especially given that he knowingly engaged with a foreign agent during a sensitive period.
In a joint statement, Shin Bet and the Israel Police warned: "We caution Israeli citizens and residents against contacting individuals from enemy states or unidentified foreign entities, particularly when asked to perform tasks in exchange for payment. Intelligence and terror operatives from hostile nations continue their efforts to recruit and activate Israelis for espionage and security-related missions, often via social media."