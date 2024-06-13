UK's Labour pledges to recognize Palestinian state in peace process

Britain's opposition Labor Party, which is far ahead in polls before a July 4 election, pledged on Thursday to recognize a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process.

Britain's opposition Labor Party, which is far ahead in polls before a July 4 election, pledged on Thursday to recognize a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process.

Britain's opposition Labor Party, which is far ahead in polls before a July 4 election, pledged on Thursday to recognize a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process.

"Palestinian statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people," said Labor's election manifesto - the collection of policies it would enact if it forms the next government.

"Palestinian statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people," said Labor's election manifesto - the collection of policies it would enact if it forms the next government.

"Palestinian statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people," said Labor's election manifesto - the collection of policies it would enact if it forms the next government.

"We are committed to recognizing a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state."

"We are committed to recognizing a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state."

"We are committed to recognizing a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state."