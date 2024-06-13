UK's Labour pledges to recognize Palestinian state in peace process

Britain's opposition Labor Party, which is far ahead in polls before a July 4 election, pledged on Thursday to recognize a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process.
"Palestinian statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people," said Labor's election manifesto - the collection of policies it would enact if it forms the next government.
"We are committed to recognizing a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state."
The current Conservative-led government has previously said Britain could formally recognize a Palestinian state before the end of a peace process, and that Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip must be given "the political perspective of a credible route to a Palestinian state and a new future".
In May, Spain, Ireland and Norway officially recognized a Palestinian state, prompting an angry reaction from Israel, which has found itself increasingly isolated after more than seven months of war in Gaza.
Back in May, the Slovenian government approved a decision to recognize an independent Palestinian state, Prime Minister Robert Golob said at the time. The move drew swift condemnation from Israel.