UK's Labour pledges to recognize Palestinian state in peace process

British opposition party estimated to win next election says Palestinian people have 'inalienable right' to their own state and add they intend to push for a two-state solution with Israel

Britain's opposition Labor Party, which is far ahead in polls before a July 4 election, pledged on Thursday to recognize a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process.
"Palestinian statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people," said Labor's election manifesto - the collection of policies it would enact if it forms the next government.
New British Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London, April 5, 2020 New British Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London, April 5, 2020
British Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer
(Photo: AP)
"We are committed to recognizing a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state."
The current Conservative-led government has previously said Britain could formally recognize a Palestinian state before the end of a peace process, and that Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip must be given "the political perspective of a credible route to a Palestinian state and a new future".
(Photo: AFP)
In May, Spain, Ireland and Norway officially recognized a Palestinian state, prompting an angry reaction from Israel, which has found itself increasingly isolated after more than seven months of war in Gaza.
Back in May, the Slovenian government approved a decision to recognize an independent Palestinian state, Prime Minister Robert Golob said at the time. The move drew swift condemnation from Israel.
