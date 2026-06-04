Protests, bans and Gaza war claims dominate SXSW London festival agenda

The SXSW London festival, the British edition of the famed innovation, culture and technology event from Austin, Texas, opened this week in London for its second year. But instead of focusing mainly on artificial intelligence, cinema, music and the future of media, much of the discourse around it has centered on Israel, Gaza, antisemitism and the limits of free speech.

The organizers present the event as a festival connecting technology, culture, business and politics under the banner of “society rewired.” More than 800 speakers, hundreds of musical performances and dozens of premieres are taking place over a week in the Shoreditch district of East London, which in recent years has become the city’s hub for tech and creative industries.

6 View gallery At SXSW London festival much of the discourse around it has centered on Israel, Gaza, antisemitism and the limits of free speech ( Photo: Chip Parham )

This year’s lineup includes leading names such as former first lady Michelle Obama, web inventor Tim Berners-Lee, Chelsea Clinton, musician Brian Eno, actress and creator Sharon Horgan, TV host Piers Morgan, former Meta chairman Nick Clegg and others.

6 View gallery V host Piers Morgan ( Photo: GettyImages )

The festival’s film program is also highly ambitious, featuring world premieres, independent films, new series and meetings with leading creators from the entertainment industry. Dozens of films and series are being screened alongside a wide range of independent works from around the world. Organizers describe the program as a showcase for “new voices shaping the future of film and television.”

The music lineup has also drawn major names from the British and international scene. Headliners include British singer Rachel Chinouriri, American rapper Earl Sweatshirt, indie band Circa Waves, British indie group Shame, veteran DJ Pete Tong, London-based DJ DJ AG, band Infinity Song and Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage. Alongside established names, the festival continues its tradition of showcasing emerging artists from around the world in an effort to discover the stars of tomorrow.

But beneath the cultural celebration lies a heavy political charge this year. The biggest controversy erupted even before the festival opened, when British authorities barred two scheduled participants from entering the country: political commentator and streamer Hasan Piker and his uncle, Cenk Uygur, founder of The Young Turks.

6 View gallery Political commentator and streamer Hasan Piker ( Photo: AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson )

The UK Home Office revoked their entry permissions , saying their presence in the United Kingdom was not “conducive to the public good.” Both have claimed the move was political and intended to silence criticism of Israel. Uygur said he was banned because of "criticism" of Israel, while Piker argued the decision came under “Israeli pressure.”

6 View gallery Cenk Uygur, founder of The Young Turks ( Photo: Andy Kropa /Invision/AP )

Critics, however, point to their past controversies. Piker, one of the most influential progressive commentators in the US, has previously apologized for saying that “America deserved 9/11.” During the Gaza war he also drew criticism after expressing public support for Hamas over Israel. Uygur has also faced accusations over rhetoric some have described as antisemitic, claims he rejects.

SXSW organizers have sought to distance themselves from the dispute, stressing that UK entry decisions are made by the government. Still, the episode has already made the festival part of the broader struggle over discourse on Israel in the Western world.

The debate is not limited to that incident. Several prominent speakers this year are closely associated with sharp criticism of Israel and in some cases with severe accusations.

Among them is Queen Rania of Jordan , who devoted part of her speech to the war in Gaza and accused Israel of “genocide.” She said that the weight people in the Middle East carry today is "the weight of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.” The remark, using a term that has become a central slogan in global anti-Israel campaigns, was met with applause from parts of the audience.

6 View gallery Queen Rania of Jordan, who devoted part of her speech to the war in Gaza

Also appearing was former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn , one of the most controversial figures in British politics regarding Israel. Corbyn, whose leadership of the Labour Party was marked by allegations of an unprecedented antisemitism crisis, has continued to take a hard line against Israel since the outbreak of the war. He supported South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague , called for an arms embargo on Israel and has previously said that “every day in Gaza brings a new and indescribable atrocity.”

6 View gallery Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, one of the most controversial figures in British politics regarding Israel ( Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images )

For many Israelis and especially for the Jewish community in Britain, the presence of Corbyn, Queen Rania and other speakers with similar positions is seen not as coincidence but as part of a broader trend in Western cultural and academic spaces. Critics argue that while the festival presents itself as a platform for diverse ideas, it has in practice given disproportionate prominence to voices portraying Israel as the sole aggressor and responsible party in the war.

This may be the central dilemma of SXSW London in its second year. The festival was created to discuss the future, artificial intelligence, media, technology and creativity. But in 2026, even one of Europe’s largest cultural and tech events cannot escape the issue that is currently dividing the West more than any other: Israel and the war in Gaza .

For supporters, SXSW provides an essential platform for critical voices and open discussion of global issues. For critics, particularly within the Jewish community, the festival has become another arena where criticism of Israeli policy sometimes slips into one-sided discourse that downplays hostages, Hamas terror and the sense of threat Israelis have felt since October 7 .