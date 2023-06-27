CNN airs Trump incriminating audio tape: 'This is highly confidential, secret'

The network CNN on Monday night, aired the audio recording obtained by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith in Donald Trump's classified document case, where he talks about U.S. plans to attack Iran. In the recording made in July 2021, Trump is heard saying the documents were not declassified.
"This is highly confidential, secret, look at this the attack…See as president I could have declassified, now I can't," Trump said on the recording.
Trump was referring to claims by Joint Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley that the former president had wanted to attack Iran.
"With Milley, he said that I wanted to attack Iran. Isn't it amazing I have a big pile of papers, this was him. They presented me with this," he said. while the sound of papers being shuffled was heard. Later he is heard saying "This was done by the military and given to me."
Trump and his aides are heard mocking former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, one saying she would have probably released such information. "She would send it to Antony Weiner, the pervert," Trump said on the tape.
The tape which is part of the indictment of the former president proves he not only knew that the documents he had in his possession were classified, in contradiction with his public statements, but is used by the prosecution to show he was handling them irresponsibly and showing them to aides, who had no security clearance to view them.