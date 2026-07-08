Universities fear gender-segregated graduate degrees will create second-class tracks

The Knesset took a step this week toward allowing universities to offer gender-segregated master's and doctoral degree programs, prompting strong opposition from the academic community, which warned the move could undermine gender equality and academic standards.

The Knesset Education Committee approved the bill for its second and third readings, bringing it closer to becoming law.

Gallery ( Photo: Courtesy of the Haredi College Jerusalem )

The proposed amendment to the Student Rights Law, introduced by lawmaker Limor Son Har-Melech of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, would allow universities to establish gender-segregated graduate programs, subject to approval by the Council for Higher Education.

Under the bill, segregation would be permitted only inside classrooms and not in public areas on campus. Participation would be voluntary, students would not be required to study in separate classes and universities would have to obtain case-by-case approval before opening such programs.

The legislation would not allow gender segregation among faculty members, meaning male and female lecturers could teach any class regardless of whether it is designated for men or women.

Until now, gender-segregated programs have existed primarily at the undergraduate level under special arrangements intended to increase higher education participation among Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, whose religious norms often discourage mixed-gender study.

Supporters of the bill argue that extending the option to graduate degrees would remove barriers preventing religious and ultra-Orthodox students from pursuing advanced academic studies.

Son Har-Melech said the legislation would help women from communities that "have not received the opportunities they deserve."

Roy Assaf, head of the Prime Minister's Office Authority for the Economic and Social Development of the Ultra-Orthodox Community, said the measure would improve employment opportunities for ultra-Orthodox women by expanding access to advanced degrees.

Ron Kutin, a representative of the Council for Higher Education, said only about 13% of Israel's ultra-Orthodox population holds an academic degree, compared with 46% of the general population.

Opposition lawmakers and the Association of University Heads strongly opposed the bill, warning it could lead to greater exclusion of women, weaken gender equality and damage the quality of teaching and research.

Protesters demonstrate during a Knesset Education Committee meeting on a bill that would allow gender-segregated master's and doctoral programs at universities ( Photo: Knesset Channel )

Critics argue that while separate undergraduate programs were introduced to help ultra-Orthodox students who often lacked core educational subjects before entering university, no such justification exists for graduate studies, which focus heavily on research and laboratory work.

They warned that expanding gender segregation could deepen divisions between men and women in public life and academia while creating what they described as "second-class degrees."

Opponents also said separate graduate programs could create logistical and financial burdens for universities and lead to disparities in academic quality, particularly in women-only programs. They warned that weaker training in fields such as education and therapy could ultimately affect the broader public.

Some academics also expressed concern that, despite publicly opposing the legislation, universities could eventually seek approval to open segregated programs because graduate degrees generate significant revenue.

Civil society groups also voiced reservations during committee deliberations.

Yael Yehieli, chief executive of the nonprofit 5050 Initiative, said her organization supports efforts to integrate ultra-Orthodox Israelis into higher education but argued the bill would instead deepen separation.

"If the goal is partnership and integration of ultra-Orthodox society, we support that," she said. "But what is happening here is greater autonomy for the ultra-Orthodox community, and that is not what leads to integration."

The Education Committee's legal adviser, Tami Sela, said the bill serves a legitimate public purpose that could justify some limitation on the principle of equality, provided appropriate safeguards remain in place.

She emphasized that the Council for Higher Education would retain discretion over whether to approve individual programs and would be required to evaluate each proposal based on necessity, supporting evidence and proportionality.