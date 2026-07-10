IDF trims reserve call-ups as fighting winds down on multiple fronts

The IDF has begun a broad reduction in the number of reserve soldiers on active duty, signaling what officials described as the start of a gradual return to routine following months of fighting on multiple fronts.

Reservists from various units were notified over the past week that the military will soon significantly reduce the number of emergency call-up orders, known as Order 8 mobilizations. The IDF said the decision followed a fresh operational assessment.

Gallery IDF reservists operating in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

In one unit, reservists were informed that personnel levels would be cut by about 50% beginning next week. Other notices sent to reservists said all nonessential activities not deemed operationally necessary would also be scaled back.

The reductions will be implemented across multiple units and operational sectors, not only among territorial defense units responsible for local security.

The military confirmed the move in a statement. "In accordance with the latest operational assessment, it has been decided to reduce the reserve force and the number of Order 8 call-up notices in the IDF," the military said. "The reduction will be implemented differently in each operational sector and in several stages, based on ongoing assessments. IDF personnel have been informed. The IDF will continue to safeguard the security of the State of Israel on all fronts."

IDF reservists ( Photo: Ziv Koren )

The military said the reductions reflect that some reserve forces are no longer required because operational activity has decreased or because certain missions deemed not operationally essential have not been approved.