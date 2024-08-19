West Bank Palestinian behind Tel Aviv terror attack, police says

Security officials say the bomb weighing dozens of kilograms is similar to devices seen on the West Bank; investigation continues to determine if the blast was a malfunction and meant for a different target area   

Gal Ganot, Liran Tamari, Alexandra Lukash|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Terror attack
Israel
Tel aviv
Terror
Security forces identified the terrorist who detonated a bomb in Tel Aviv on Sunday, as a Palestinian from the West Bank city of Nablus. He was killed in the explosion. In a joint statement, the Shin Bet and the police announced, "After completing initial investigations, we can confirm that this was a terrorist attack involving a powerful explosive device."
2 View gallery
זירת פיצוץ מטען החבלה ברחוב הלח"י בתל אביבזירת פיצוץ מטען החבלה ברחוב הלח"י בתל אביב
The scene of the explosion
(Photo: Jack Guez / AFP)
Security officials were investigating whether the explosion was intentional or the result of a malfunction before the bomber reached his target, as the blast occurred in a relatively unpopulated area.
Footage of the Palestinian terrorist
Preliminary findings suggest that the explosive device used was likely substandard. The bomb resembled those commonly found in the West Bank, leading authorities to scrutinize the infiltration routes of the terrorists and their handlers.
2 View gallery
זירת פיצוץ מטען החבלה ברחוב הלח"י בתל אביבזירת פיצוץ מטען החבלה ברחוב הלח"י בתל אביב
Aftermath of a bomb blast in Tel Aviv on Sunday
(Photo: Ido Erez)
The police raised the level of alert and were conducting extensive searches across the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. "The Israel Police will continue to operate with heightened presence in crowded public spaces, in collaboration with special units and volunteer emergency response teams, to ensure public safety and a sense of security. We urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or objects to the police," the statement read.
Leonid, who was passing by when the explosion occurred and was moderately injured, said he did not see anything unusual before the blast. "I was riding my scooter home from work. Suddenly, there was a huge explosion and I was thrown off my scooter, he told Ynet in an interview. "There was a lot of fire, and I was right in the middle of it. It felt like a scene from a movie—a massive explosion, and I was in the center of the flames. The doctors at the hospital have told me several times that I’m lucky to be alive, with just a few shrapnel wounds."
He sustained injuries to his limbs and chest from shrapnel and was taken to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center. "Leonid was fully conscious of blast and shrapnel injuries. A CT scan revealed that a piece of shrapnel had punctured his lung, Dr. Eyal khashabia, head of the surgical trauma unit said. "He will undergo surgery but is expected to make a full and speedy recovery."

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""