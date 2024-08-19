West Bank Palestinian behind Tel Aviv terror attack, police says

on Sunday, as a Palestinian from the West Bank city of Nablus. He was killed in the explosion. In a joint statement, the Shin Bet and the police announced, "After completing initial investigations, we can confirm that this was a terrorist attack involving a powerful explosive device."

The police raised the level of alert and were conducting extensive searches across the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. "The Israel Police will continue to operate with heightened presence in crowded public spaces, in collaboration with special units and volunteer emergency response teams, to ensure public safety and a sense of security. We urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or objects to the police," the statement read.

