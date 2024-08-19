West Bank Palestinian behind Tel Aviv terror attack, police says

Security forces identified the terrorist who detonated a bomb in Tel Aviv on Sunday, as a Palestinian from the West Bank city of Nablus. He was killed in the explosion. In a joint statement, the Shin Bet and the police announced, "After completing initial investigations, we can confirm that this was a terrorist attack involving a powerful explosive device."
Security officials were investigating whether the explosion was intentional or the result of a malfunction before the bomber reached his target, as the blast occurred in a relatively unpopulated area.
Preliminary findings suggest that the explosive device used was likely substandard. The bomb resembled those commonly found in the West Bank, leading authorities to scrutinize the infiltration routes of the terrorists and their handlers.
The police raised the level of alert and were conducting extensive searches across the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. "The Israel Police will continue to operate with heightened presence in crowded public spaces, in collaboration with special units and volunteer emergency response teams, to ensure public safety and a sense of security. We urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or objects to the police," the statement read.
Leonid, who was passing by when the explosion occurred and was moderately injured, said he did not see anything unusual before the blast. "I was riding my scooter home from work. Suddenly, there was a huge explosion and I was thrown off my scooter, he told Ynet in an interview. "There was a lot of fire, and I was right in the middle of it. It felt like a scene from a movie—a massive explosion, and I was in the center of the flames. The doctors at the hospital have told me several times that I’m lucky to be alive, with just a few shrapnel wounds."
He sustained injuries to his limbs and chest from shrapnel and was taken to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center. "Leonid was fully conscious of blast and shrapnel injuries. A CT scan revealed that a piece of shrapnel had punctured his lung, Dr. Eyal khashabia, head of the surgical trauma unit said. "He will undergo surgery but is expected to make a full and speedy recovery."