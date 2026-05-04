Two IDF soldiers wounded in clash with Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon

Two IDF soldiers were moderately wounded Monday in a clash with Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon. They were evacuated to a hospital for treatment, and their families were notified.

According to the military, around 11 a.m., troops from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, operating under the command of the 36th Division, encountered terrorists in southern Lebanon who opened fire at them. The two soldiers were wounded, and the troops at the scene returned fire.

4 View gallery IDF forces operate in southern Lebanon ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

After the incident, the Air Force struck several Hezbollah military buildings and an anti-tank post in the area. The IDF said forces are continuing to operate in the area and are working to close in on the terrorists.

During the day, troops from the Givati Reconnaissance Unit, operating under the command of the 91st Division, raided a Hezbollah launch site in southern Lebanon. The troops found dozens of rockets and additional weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, RPGs, and combat equipment used by Hezbollah terrorists.

The soldiers also found loaded launchers aimed at IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon and at Israeli territory. The IDF said Hezbollah terrorists had launched dozens of rockets from the area at IDF forces and Israeli civilians.

4 View gallery IDF troops raided a Hezbollah launch site in southern Lebanon and found dozens of rockets and additional weapons ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





4 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





4 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )









Earlier, an interceptor was launched at a suspicious aerial target in an area where IDF forces are operating in Lebanon, after drone infiltration alerts were activated in Misgav Am in the Galilee Panhandle. According to the IDF spokesman, the target did not cross into Israel and the alerts were activated according to policy. Before that, the Air Force intercepted another aerial target before it crossed into Israel.