Houthi drone that struck Tel Aviv was made up of US-manufactured components, Sen. Ted Cruz finds

The Houthi drone that struck Tel Aviv, resulting in the death of Yevgeny Perder, was assembled using American-manufactured components, according to Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas.

In a letter to U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Cruz demanded that the White House brief Congress on how the Iran-backed Houthis gained access to these components despite existing sanctions.

"U.S. export and trade restrictions are aimed in part to prevent the acquisition of such components by rogue regimes such as Iran; their failure suggests either a lack of will or ability by the Biden administration. I write to request information and a briefing on the administration’s actions and engagement with industry to end this deadly supply chain," Cruz, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, wrote.

According to Cruz, the drones used in the attack are nearly entirely composed of parts produced by U.S. companies. He highlighted that the Biden administration has allowed approximately $100 billion to flow to Iran, which has facilitated the production of these drones. The National Security Council established a special task force in 2022 to investigate the use of American-made drone parts by Iran and Russia. However, this task force has yet to release any findings.

The incident in Tel Aviv is part of a broader pattern of escalating drone attacks by Iran and its proxies. Earlier this year, drones were used to attack a U.S. military base in Jordan, resulting in American casualties. Additionally, Iran launched over 170 suicide drones against Israel in April, an attack that was mitigated by U.S. and allied defense systems. The drones are also being used by Iran-controlled Houthi terrorists to launch attacks in the Red Sea.

The use of American components in these drones underscores significant gaps in U.S. sanctions and export controls, says the senator, and despite efforts to restrict access to such components, the effectiveness of these measures remains in question. Cruz has requested detailed information about the task force's activities and its engagement with American companies whose components have been found in Iranian-made drones.